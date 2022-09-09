YOAKUM — Cuero (3-0) dominated Yoakum (0-3) in the two school’s 113th meeting, behind a powerful performance from senior quarterback Mason Notaro.
Notaro ended his game in the third quarter, but he was able to rack up 316 yards passing and four touchdowns. He also recorded a rushing touchdown.
Cuero won 75-6.
At halftime, Cuero was up big against Yoakum, 54-0.
In the first half, Notaro threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He also added another 25-yard touchdown on the ground.
His longest touchdown pass of the half went to senior Donavin Jones, who scored the 61-yarder.
In total, the Gobblers recorded 422 yards of offense, while Yoakum, which struggled to move the ball, only recorded 52.
Entering Friday night’s game, the Gobblers were coming off of a 46-13 win over Navarro, in which senior running back Zyler Jones ran for a team-high 140 yards off of 15 carries.
In their first two games of the season, Cuero has relied heavily on their running game, tallying 683 total yards on the ground, with an average of 9.2 yards per carry.
Yoakum, on the other hand, was coming off of a 62-28 loss to C.H. Yoe, in which they gave up 335 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.