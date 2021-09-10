CUERO — A pair of undefeated, No. 7 ranked teams went into Gobbler Stadium Friday night intent on continuing a rivalry.
Cuero defeated Yoakum 28-12 in the 112th meeting between the DeWitt County rivals, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
While still a non-district game, the contest was a chance for both teams to test themselves for likely playoff runs down the line.
"It feels great," said Cuero senior wide receiver Exavier Durham. "It does mean a lot to me to win it on my senior year, and it was a great team win."
Durham finished the night with 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.
His first catch came in a confusing sequence in the final play of the first half.
Cuero (3-0) quarterback Jerry Rossett's pass was initially ruled an interception by Yoakum's (2-1) Qyion Williams, who immediately fumbled the ball, which was picked up by Cavan Smith for a 99-yard touchdown return.
But after a meeting of the official, the play was reversed to a 10-yard touchdown catch by Durham.
"I was just trying to get my guys out of there, keep our poise and stay calm," Durham said. "(This win) hypes us up a lot. We had two close games back-to-back and it feels good to win two big games like that. We'll have a lot of momentum off it."
The initial call would have put Yoakum ahead at halftime, but Durham's touchdown proved to be the game winner and gave Cuero a 15-6 halftime lead.
Smith, a former Cuero student, led Yoakum's offense at quarterback, going 4-of-11 passing for 26 yards with touchdown passes to Kadarius Price and Austin Sherrer.
Smith and running back Jayden Jones combined for 94 yards and Yoakum outrushed Cuero 145 to 117, but Cuero's defense prevented either from finding the end zone.
"We just contained outside," said Cuero junior linebacker Sean Burks. "If they can't run outside they can't go anywhere."
Both teams came into the night averaging over 40 points a game, but strong performances by both defensive fronts, as well as 17 combined penalties, left momentum up for grabs early on.
Burks and the Cuero defense found the difference, taking advantage of two lost fumbles by the Bulldogs, both of which set up rushing touchdowns by junior Tycen Williams.
"It feels pretty good," Williams said. "We've been practicing hard all week. Everybody's been here before. Our goal was to stop one person and we did and we got the W."
Cuero, No. 7 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll, wins its second straight game against a ranked opponent and travels to Geronimo Navarro on Friday.
"We just got to keep going, keep getting better, don't get complacent," Burks said. "We just got to keep getting better, don't get comfortable."
Yoakum, No. 7 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll, suffers its first loss and returns home to play Needville.
Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson declined to comment.
