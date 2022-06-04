7on7 qualifying tournament
Beeville’s Trey Barefield runs the ball during the qualifying game against San Antonio Davenport during the Cuero Division II 7on7 state qualifying tournament on Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

CUERO — Jerod Fikac has been at Cuero for a little more than two months since taking over as athletic director and head football coach.

Fikac got an opportunity to see his players in actual sanctioned competition for the first time at the Cuero Division II state qualifying tournament Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.

“We need to continue to build the team camaraderie,” Fikac said. “We’re hoping that everybody is battling for one another and everybody is excited when one guy makes a play and just continuing to build that team atmosphere.”

Cuero went 1-2 at the tournament that included an overtime win over Beeville and losses to Gonzales and La Grange.

Cuero’s Tyran Gamez just misses an end zone reception in a game against Gonzales during the Cuero Division II 7on7 state qualifying tournament on Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.

San Antonio Davenport won the championship and secured a berth in the state tournament with a 21-6 victory over Beeville in the qualifying game.

“I think it’s good throughout the summer to get out and throw the ball around and the kids are keeping the ball in their hands,” Fikac said. “I think we’ve just got to continue to learn the offense and do some things on defensive communication wise. We’re going to see some things that we need to improve on which are going to help us in the fall.”

The Gobblers have been adjusting to Fikac’s offensive system and hope to have it down when practices start in August.

Beeville’s Isaiah Gonzales gets a hand on the ball while playing San Antonio Davenport during the Cuero Division II 7on7 state qualifying tournament on Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.

“Everybody really likes him,” linebacker Sean Burks said of Fikac. “He’s a good guy who brings the energy and we’re getting the hang of everything.”

Burks was disappointed with Cuero’s showing in the tournament, but doesn’t see it carrying over to the fall.

“The thing to learn from this is going over your coverages and making sure everyone knows who they have,” he said. “We’re not going to let it come into the season with us. We know it’s a different ballgame when we get into pads and helmets.”

Beeville’s Isaiah Gonzales tries to break through while playing the Gonzales Apaches during the Cuero Division II 7on7 state qualifying tournament on Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.

Beeville bounced back from its loss to Cuero and defeated Gonzales to move into the qualifying game by virtue of the least total points allowed.

“We did well,” said Beeville wide receiver/defensive back Darion Perez. “We had some ups and downs. We built on the ups and we have to fix our downs. We’re a good team, but we have to build on our drive.”

Beeville coach Chris Soza has seen the team improve in each outing.

Cuero’s Dayson Varela makes a reception during the Cuero Division II 7on7 state qualifying tournament on Saturday at Gobbler Stadium.

“From the very beginning, we started 7on7 in May and our goal was to get better and better every week,” Soza said. “Earlier in the league we were in, we had a hard time winning games, but it’s about improving and getting better. That’s what we want and that’s what these things do for us. This helps us work on our offensive and defensive skills and our schemes.”

The Trojans are still hoping to qualify for the state tournament, but are more intent on winning in the fall.

“Our team is good and our team chemistry is building up,” Perez said. “We’ve just got to build on that and we should be good in the fall.”

NOTES: The state tournament is scheduled for June 23-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. Area teams who have qualified are Bay City in Division II, and Ganado and Flatonia in Division III.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

