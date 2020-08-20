CUERO – Beau Fournet might not remember David Tyree’s remarkable catch in Super Bowl XLII.
But Fournet did a good impression of the New York Giants receiver in Cuero’s scrimmage against Beeville on Thursday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Fournet went up with one hand and pulled in a pass from quarterback Breck Eleby before pressing it against his helmet and falling into the end zone for a touchdown.
“I don’t really know,” Fournet said of the catch. “I just went up for the ball and it ended up between my hand and my helmet.”
Beeville and Cuero were seeing their first action against another team since they were limited to one scrimmage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trojans and Gobblers started with a controlled scrimmage before playing two live quarters.
Beeville outscored Cuero, 19-14, with Jalen Spicer scoring all three touchdowns for the Trojans, two on runs and one on a pass reception.
“I liked how we picked it up from start to finish,” Spicer said. “We kind of started low. There was a lot of frustration on the sideline on both sides of the ball. I think everybody got more comfortable.”
Cuero’s second touchdown came on a scramble by Eleby, who was making his first start at quarterback.
“That’s the first time our guys have seen a whole lot of guys moving,” said first-year Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “I thought as the scrimmage went along, we got better and better. We’re still a very, very young offense. I’m proud of the kids. They’ve just got to keep their heads up and keep fighting.”
Beeville lost a number of starters from last year’s team, which advanced to the Class 4A, Division I regional playoffs.
“It’s good to be out here No. 1,” said Beeville coach Chris Soza. “In the spring you felt for the seniors and for a while there we were afraid we weren’t going to have much of a fall. We’re going to cherish every day we come out and as coaches we’re going to do what we can do.”
Spicer was pleased with Beeville’s performance, but knows the Trojans need to improve as they prepare for next week’s season opener at Boerne.
“We lost a lot of starters on each side of the ball so we’ve kind of got to grow as a team,” he said. “We have start from the basics because we didn’t really have spring football. We have to start fresh because we have a lot of younger people. Everything is new so we have to take it slow.”
Cuero is also a young team looking to bounce back from last season’s 3-7 finish. The Gobblers open the season at La Vernia.
“We need to work on our trust and playing as a team and be more together,” Fournet said. “It was not a bad start, but not the best either. I’m looking forward to the season.”
