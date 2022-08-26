EL CAMPO — Cuero rolled to a 43-14 season-opening win over El Campo on Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.

In the first half, Cuero quarterback Mason Notaro ran for one touchdown and passed for another as the Gobblers took a 28-7 halftime lead.

Notaro threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Dayson Varela and ran 61 yards for a score.

Cuero also scored on touchdown runs of 3 yards by Sean Burks and 12 yards by Jeremiah Wilson.

El Campo’s lone score came on a Rueben Owens 11-yard run.

Before the game, new Cuero coach Jerod Fikac said he was looking forward to his debut.

“I’m hoping to see a ton of enthusiasm, a ton of excitement,” he said. “With that being said, I’m hoping to see a ton of physicality. Executing our game plan and staying within themselves, doing what they can do on the team and not trying to do somebody else’s job and just playing together as a football team.”

El Campo coach Chad Worrell was hoping the Ricebirds would play a clean game.

“Early season it’s just making sure we lined up right on defense and making sure we’re fundamentally sound on offense and block the right people,” he said. “Blocking and tackling. Being the better blockers and tacklers.”

