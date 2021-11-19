Cuero likes to put its players against each other in competitions during practice to prepare for pressure-packed situations.

In Friday’s Class 4A, Division II area-round playoff game against Rockport-Fulton, that preparation showed as Cuero cruised to a 55-27 win at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.

Cuero (11-1) advanced to the regional round against Wimberley, 66-0 winners over Ingleside. The game is schedule for Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio at a time to be determined.

The Gobblers defeated the Texans 21-3 in Week 2.

Cuero forced six turnovers against the Pirates (10-2) and scored 34 points off those turnovers.

“That’s big,” said AJ Arroyo. “I think our defense in practice is better than any we’ve seen so far. So, seeing that in practice just makes it a whole lot easier when you’re in the game."

Cuero forced five turnovers in the first half, scoring on four of those to take a 34-6 lead at halftime.

The Gobblers opened the scoring with a 42-yard fumble return by Arroyo in the first quarter.

Arroyo sacked Rockport-Fulton quarterback Ace Seibert on fourth down after the Gobblers had turned the ball over on downs on their previous drive.

“I knew it would be a big deal for me to get it and score,” Arroyo said. “After scoring my first defensive touchdown, I was happy and I knew it’d be a big spark to get this whole team going.”

Dayson Varela had a pair of interceptions in the first half, and finished with three. One of his picks ended a Rockport-Fulton drive that reached the Cuero 7-yard line, and two set up touchdown drives.

“We’ll take him on offense now,” joked Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “He made some plays. He’s solid. Just solid, solid performance all the way around.”

While the defense scored directly on one of its six takeaways, the stops allowed Cuero’s offense to find a rhythm.

Senior quarterback Jerry Rossett completed 15 of 22 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground.

He connected with Exavier Durham twice in the first quarter on touchdown passes of 13 and 22 yards before finding LeBron Johnson for a 28-yard score in the third quarter.

“[Turnovers] just build momentum,” Durham said. “Seeing the defense make plays makes us want to make plays, too.”

Cuero posted 456 yards of total offense, with 179 coming on the ground. Zyler Jones had a pair of touchdown runs. Tycen Williams eclipsed the century mark with 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

With six different players recording touchdowns, Cuero feels its iron-sharpens-iron approach has made it a well-rounded team.

“It just proves our defense is pretty dominant,” Arroyo said. “And this offense has put up a lot of points on every team we’ve played. So, just to do what we did tonight, it’s a really big deal.”