CUERO — Jerod Fikac was aware of the tradition of Cuero football before he left Class 5A Georgetown East View to become the school’s athletic director and head football coach in March.

Fikac had also heard about the weekly booster meetings that have been going on for decades.

“Those are things that are almost like ‘Friday Night Lights’ things,” Fikac said. “They get together on Wednesday night and they want to talk football and they want to know what’s going on in the program and that just makes it that much more special.”

Cuero’s success on the field and the support it receives from the community helped it make Dave Campbell’s Texas Football list of the top 10 coaching jobs in Texas.

“It’s one of the best jobs,” said Jack Alvarez, who led the Gobblers to the Class 4A, Division II semifinals last season before becoming the head football coach at Marshall. “I told somebody even before that came out, ‘That’s the best job I’ve ever had.’ It’s the community and the kids and administration because how the community is they want to make sure the coaches and the kids have a chance to win. There are a lot of places that’s not how it rolls.”

Cuero has won four state championships and made 11 appearances in the state finals. The Gobblers have an overall playoff record of 100-36-1.

The success began under Buster Gilbreth, whose Gobblers had a 45-game winning streak and won state titles in 1973 and 1974.

Pat Blessing coached Cuero to the 1987 state championship, and the Gobblers won the 2018 state title under Travis Reeve.

In addition, Larry Pullin, Mickey Finley and Mark Reeve coached Cuero teams that advanced to the state final.

“There’s a lot of tradition,” Travis Reeve said. “They’ve been to the state final in five straight decades. You’ve got a lot of support there. It’s definitely a great place to be.”

Fikac had seen Cuero’s success from outside, but has had a chance to witness how the program maintains its winning ways over the last two months.

“Some places you’re going into and that expectation and that standard hasn’t been built yet,” he said. “Or maybe it was there and you’ve got to try and build some of that stuff back in. Here that’s been the standard and expectation probably from Day 1. The kids know it, the community knows it, the administration knows it. The kids understand they have to work so it’s not as hard to get them to work than in some places.”

Travis Reeve attributes the 2018 state title to the hard work put in by the athletes, and the backing they received from the community.

“Cuero’s a place where football’s important,” he said. “What kids do is important. The kids understand that the tradition they play for and you don’t have to convince them that they can win. There’s a lot of support there from the community and obviously great athletes and obviously it’s a great combination.”

Cuero has a 93-37 record over the last 10 seasons, played at least 12 games in seven of the previous nine seasons, and has gone undefeated in the regular season seven times since 2004.

“You know the importance on the athletic side of things because you see the way the community backs and the school district backs athletics,” Fikac said. “There’s a lot of tradition. Around the state of Texas everybody knows who the Cuero Gobblers are.”