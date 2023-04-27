SEGUIN — The only right way Cuero’s playoff game on Thursday night could have ended was with one last home run.
After the Lady Gobblers had already recorded three, Camdyn Lange smashed a ball over the fence of Thoes Morck Softball Field in Seguin to close out a 15-5 fifth inning run-rule victory over Bandera in their Region 4, Class 4A Bi-District round playoff game.
Lange ended the game with two three-run homers to break Cuero’s total career home run record with 22.
“It was a great feeling. This team is really something special,” the junior said. “I’m super excited that this team is able to move on to the second round and keep working together.”
After the win over the Lady Bulldogs (10-15-1), the Lady Gobblers (26-8-1) move on to the area round for the first time since 2019 and will face the winner of El Campo-Brazosport.
“I think our kids really came in with some fire,” said Cuero head coach Cody Miller. “We’re on a mission and these kids are willing to do whatever it takes to keep us on that mission and on that journey.”
From their very first at-bat of the game, Cuero's Lainee Ballin had that mission in mind.
The junior stepped up to the plate and hit a solo home run off of Bandera pitcher Audrey Mangold to put her team up 1-0.
“I love being the leadoff. I feel like I get the energy going, and it just feels good to set some momentum for my team,” Ballin said. “It feels really good to hit a home run in the first round and start it off with a bang.”
After Lange's first home run of the game in the third inning, junior Bromli Watson added a grand slam in the fourth.
“It’s always great to hit home runs, but a grand slam in the first round of the playoffs is always good to kind of ensure the lead a little more," she said.
Audrey Kremling and Kennedy Garza also added an RBI for Cuero in the game.
Carly Pullin got the win for the Lady Gobblers on the mound after pitching 4.2 inning and just allowing two hits.
"It's good to be able to also trust your pitchers and be able to have a defense to back up your pitchers," Lange said.
The Lady Gobblers did surrender four runs in the fifth inning, all coming off of walks with bases loaded, but Miller still thinks his team is in a good place for the next round.
"Mentally I think we're right where we need to be," he said.
Region 4, Class 4A Bi-District
Cuero 15, Bandera 5
Cuero 103 65 — 15 12 1
Bandera 001 04 — 5 2 1
W: Carly Pullin. L: Aubrey Mangold. Highlights: (C) Camdyn Lange 2-for-4, 6 RBIs, 3 R; Bromli Watson 2-for-3, 4 RBIs, R; Lainee Ballin 2-for-2, RBI, 4 R; Kennedy Garza 1-for-1, RBI, 3R. (B) Caitlin Ortiz 1-for-2, RBI, R; Bailey Word 1-for-2, R; Taytum Moeller 0-for-2, RBI; Records: Cuero 26-8-1, Bandera 10-15-1.