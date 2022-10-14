CUERO — Cuero rolled to a 56-13 District 12-4A, Division II win over Gonzales on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.

No. 3 Cuero improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district.

Cuero’s quarterback threw four touchdown passes and ran for one. Tycen Williams ran for three touchdowns.

Gonzales dropped to 3-4 and 1-1 in district.

Mason Notaro threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as the Gobblers jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Notaro threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Gibbs and a 13-yard scoring pass to Dayson Varela. He also had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Cuero also scored on a 3-yard run by Williams.

The Apaches scored on a 1-yard by David Clack III.

The teams were playing for the 84th time. Cuero went into Friday’s game leading the series 49-34 and had won 17 of the last 19 games.

Gonzales’ most recent win over Cuero was a 21-20 decision in 2019.

