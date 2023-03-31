One bad inning isn’t enough to rattle this season’s Cuero team.
Already up 7-0 in their District 28-4A game against Gonzales, the Lady Gobblers allowed four runs in the fourth inning, two off of errors and the other two off of a passed ball and wild pitch.
With its lead then trimmed to only three, Cuero responded with seven runs over the next three innings to stay undefeated in district play with a 14-4 sixth inning run-rule victory over Gonzales (6-18, 1-3) on Friday night at the Friends of Cuero Softball Field.
“We held our heads up even though we got down in one inning,” said Cuero junior Lainee Ballin. “It really didn’t affect us, and we were just determined to beat this team and keep our district winning record going.”
Ballin opened up the game for the Lady Gobblers (18-6-1, 4-0) with a triple into deep right field. She was brought in by Kennedy Garza in the first inning and proceeded to go 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs in the game.
“I feel like my bat was just really on. It was hot tonight,” she said. “Everybody’s was on, and I feel like my contributions to the team with my hitting just really came in, and we made clutch plays on defense, and I couldn’t do it without my team.”
Eight of Cuero's runs came in the third and fourth innings, including a solo home run from Camdyn Lange to open the third.
Olivia Blank, Alexis Flessner Ballin added RBI's in the third inning before Gonzales made its run.
"Having some adversity right now is not a bad thing for our team," said Cuero head coach Cody Miller. "I think that we battled well, and I think that, other than the walking, I think our pitchers did well and kept us in the game, and our defense was strong."
Gonzales head coach Michelle Uribe wasn't impressed with the play of her team, which only got off three hits in the game.
“We won’t play like that in Gonzales against Cuero,” Uribe said. “I think they play well at their home field, so they had a little bit of an advantage there, and we’ll just be prepared defensively a little bit better and offensively a little bit better now that we’ve seen their second pitcher.”
District 28-4A
Cuero 14, Gonzales 4
Cuero 114 421 — 14 17 2
Gonzales 000 400 — 4 3 2
W: Carly Pullin. L: Sarah Padilla. Highlights: (C) Lainee Ballin 4-for-4, 2 RBI’s, 2 R; Olivia Bank 1-for-3, 2 RBI’s, R; Camdyn Lange 1-for-4, 2 RBI’s, R; Kennedy Garza 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Audrey Kremling 3-for-4, RBI, R; (G) Kelly Breitschopf 1-for-3, R; Kylee Watson 1-for-3, R; Amaya Rodriguez 0-for-2, R; Sydney McCray 0-for-3, R. Records: Cuero 18-6-1, 4-0; Gonzales 6-18, 1-3.