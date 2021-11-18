CUERO — Cuero’s football tradition ranks with the best in the state.
But most of this year’s Gobblers have never set foot on the field in a second-round playoff game.
Cuero last appeared in the area round in 2018 when it went on to win the Class 4A, Division II state championship.
“It’s something I’ve never felt before,” said Cuero senior quarterback Jerry Rossett. “I mean, it feels great. That extra competitiveness brings it out of you. You have more to fight for. You don’t want to lose it and you want to leave this team on a good note. We have a lot of great guys on this team and we all want to win for each other.”
The Gobblers (10-1) will attempt to extend their playoff run when they take on Rockport-Fulton (10-1) in the area round at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are hungry to play on Friday,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “You can see the hunger whenever we get after each other a little bit. They still fight hard in practice. They’re just trying to do the best that they can to make our plays right or our defense better.”
The Gobblers cruised through their bi-district game, beating San Antonio YMLA, 63-7, and most of their starters were out of the game before halftime.
“Last week, we did a lot of fundamental work to keep everybody sharp,” Alvarez said. “We prepared a lot of guys to get in the game. It was a challenge to stay focused.”
But Rossett isn’t worried about not being prepared to face the Pirates, who rolled to a 60-17 bi-district win over Hondo.
“Our defense is really great,” Rossett said. “Out here they give me a better look than every defense we’ve gone against this year. Their speed, they’re really fast. We’re very competitive out here and it makes us better for whoever we play.”
The Cuero defense is preparing for a Rockport-Fulton offense which has scored 48 points or more in nine games.
“The main thing we need to do is contain the outside,” said junior defensive back Daycen Varela. “When we come out and practice, we never take plays off. We’ve always got to be conditioned so we’re ready for the games.”
Alvarez has seen improvement from the Gobblers throughout the season, but doesn’t believe they’ve reached their peak.
“We’ve still got a lot of fight,” Alvarez said. “A lot of times in practice you see teams start to dwindle out with their fire and we still have a lot of fire. I really like this team. This group has been fun to be around and I enjoy coming to work each day and I don’t want it to end.”
