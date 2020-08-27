Jack Alvarez has had very little time to get to know his players since taking over as Cuero’s athletic director and head football coach.
Alvarez knows even less about District 13-4A, District II opponents Gonzales, La Grange, Giddings, Navasota and Smithville.
“I have no idea,” he said. “No idea. I expect to win it. I expect to win it. That’s how I play. I’m brand new, just go play.”
The Gobblers are picked to win the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, despite being the only team in the district to miss the playoffs last season.
Gonzales was one of the teams to defeat the Gobblers last season and dropped from Division I into the district in the UIL’s realignment and reclassification.
“I think we snuck up on some people last year,” said second-year Gonzales coach Michael Waldie. “We had a new coach, new staff, and a new scheme. Our kids just really came together and we played some really good football. We lost three games to teams that went 37-5. Our expectation is to be a playoff team. Our expectation is let’s get out of this district. I honestly feel one through four has a chance to win the region.”
Giddings, Navasota and La Grange have all been state contenders.
“I know the rich tradition of all three,” Waldie said. “If you think about it, Navasota is recent state champs in the last two decades, Giddings and La Grange have been doing it forever, and the sleeper…I’ll say it right now, Smithville won a playoff game last year. We had a pretty darn good year ourselves, and if anybody thinks that was other than a blip for Cuero, then they haven’t watched their lower levels because they are loaded.”
Alvarez will become more familiar with Cuero’s district opponents, but his main concern is how the Gobblers progress.
“I just want to see us execute, play hard and try to be a team instead of playing as a bunch of individuals,” he said. “If we play together as a team, I think we’re going to be hard to beat.”
