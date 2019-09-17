CUERO – Cuero had one of its best offensive performances of the season against San Antonio Brooks Academy on Tuesday.
But sophomore Jeri Ficklan gave most of the credit to the defense after the Lady Gobblers ran away with a 25-10, 25-7, 25-7 District 30-4A win at the Cuero gym.
“It took a team effort,” Ficklan said. “We played as a team and we found the connection we had been looking for. Our defense has been practicing a lot, and we did a great job tonight.”
Ficklan finished with a game-high 10 kills and two blocks to give Cuero its first District 30-4A win of the season.
The Lady Gobblers (17-9, 1-1) bounced back after falling to Pleasanton in five sets last Friday.
“It was a change from last Friday against Pleasanton,” said Cuero first-year coach Misty Fletcher. “We lost some focus, but we learned a big lesson. We came back fighting on all cylinders and took care of business.”
The first set proved to be the only time the Lady Bengals were in the match.
Brooks Academy jumped out to a 7-3 lead before the Lady Gobblers answered with a 20-3 run.
The second and third sets proved to be no contest with the Lady Gobblers outscoring the Lady Bengals 50-14 to complete the sweep.
“We played really well and stayed focused,” said junior Clayre Pullin. “We stayed together and played as a team.”
Cuero’s Clayre Pullin @ClayrePullin10 and Jeri Ficklan after the Lady Gobblers’ District 30-4A win over San Antonio Brooks Academy. @CueroLadyGobbs pic.twitter.com/cq360zn5IN— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 18, 2019
Pullin finished with four kills, 14 digs and four aces.
The Lady Gobblers also received strong performances from Daniella Saenz and Ashley Price, who combined for 11 kills, three digs and four aces.
“We spend a lot of time at practice controlling, passing and being on our toes,” Fletcher said. “You could see us convert that, and it led to opening our offense. It gave us some consistency that we had been needing.”
The Lady Gobblers continue district play Friday at Gonzales.
Cuero defeated the Lady Apaches twice during district play last season.
“I think the energy and effort tonight was good enough to carry into Gonzales,” Pullin said. “We want to use the same energy in that game.”
“This win boosted some confidence,” Fletcher added. “It took 11 girls, and all 11 girls did their job. It’s a big win leading into Friday.”
District 30-4A
Cuero 3, SA Brooks Academy 0
SA Brooks Academy 10 7 7
Cuero 25 25 25
Highlights: (C) Ashley Price 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Charity Gray 1 kill; Clayre Pullin 3 aces, 4 kills, 14 digs; Daniella Saenz 7 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Jeri Ficklan 10 kills, 2 blocks; Megan Morgan 2 aces, 1 dig; Morgen Patek 6 digs; Peyton Timpone 3 aces, 26 assists, 5 digs; Z Gray 2 aces, 24 digs. Record: Cuero 17-9; 1-1.
