EDNA — The temperature hovered in the 50s, but as far as Jerry Rossett was concerned, it might as well have been a warm summer’s evening.
Rossett yielded one hit over six innings to help Cuero capture a 9-0 win over Edna on Tuesday night at Eric Teer Field.
“I felt great today,” Rossett said. “All the practices and everything lead up to this.”
Rossett struck out eight, walked two and didn’t give up a hit until Layton Ressman doubled with one out in the sixth.
“Jerry came out and threw strikes like he’s done pretty much all year,” said Cuero coach Philip Schwarz. “He’s been pretty solid all through the scrimmages and his first two starts.”
Rossett left the game after throwing 75 pitches.
“I’ve got to work on my curveball and off-speed and stuff,” he said. “Baseball is a long journey, a lot of games. You’ve just got to go to practice every day and be ready.”
Rossett not only helped the Gobblers improve to 3-2 heading into this weekend’s Yoakum tournament. He also gave Schwarz career win No. 200.
Rossett had no idea about the milestone until Cuero assistant Doug Patek held up a 200 wins sign after the game.
“I guess it means I’ve been around for a little bit now,” said Schwarz, who is in his 11th season overall and ninth at Cuero. “It’s good to get that out of the way. Last year, I thought I would do it and COVID hit. I’ve had a lot of good players and it’s been a lot of fun. Hopefully, I’ll stick around a little longer.”
Edna (3-4) was its own worst enemy, committing nine errors. The Cowboys had an error in every inning but the fourth.
“We didn’t execute defensively,” said Edna coach Kensey Allen. “I thought we put the bat on the ball and just hit it right at people. We’re definitely going to work on our defense tomorrow.”
The Gobblers played errorless defense, led by Jayden Nichols at third base and Tyler Maroney at second base.
“We backed Jerry up well,” Schwarz said. “We’ve played good defense. That’s one of the biggest strengths of our team. We got a lot of good defensive players.”
Austin Schwarz and Caden Lange each had two of Cuero’s seven hits.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do at the plate,” Philip Schwarz said. “We had a couple of innings early that we left some runners on and we didn’t take advantage of. But we kept getting guys on base and I thought we improved as the game went on. But we still need a lot of work.”
Non-District
Cuero 9, Edna 0
Cuero 200 222 1 – 9 7 0
Edna 000 000 0 – 0 2 9
W: Jerry Rossett. L: Hunter Garza. Highlights: (C) Rossett 6 IP, 1 H, 8 SO, 2 BB; Austin Schwarz 2-for-3, 2B, 3 R; Caden Lange 2-for-4, 3 RBIs. Records: Cuero 3-2; Edna 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.