Cuero’s closest margin of victory in a District 13-4A, Division II game last season was 36 points.
The Gobblers scored at least 43 points in every district game and reached the 70-point mark twice.
But Cuero’s performance was more indicative of its strength than an overall weakness in the district. The Gobblers wound up playing district foe Geronimo Navarro again in the quarterfinals before winning their fourth state championship.
“I think we had some teams that were young last year, kind of like we are this year,” said Cuero coach Travis Reeve. “I fully expect the district is going to be a lot more competitive.”
Cuero and Navarro will have some rebuilding to do, while Wimberley returns a number of players from last year’s team, which lost in the bi-district round.
Llano advanced to the area round last season, while Bandera and Austin Eastside Memorial missed the playoffs.
The Gobblers will be on the road against Llano and Navarro this season, and Reeve said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a rematch of two district teams in the quarterfinals.
“I think our district is going to be very competitive,” he said. “I think the top teams in our district will probably be the top teams in our region. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do in order to be able to compete on the district and regional level.”
