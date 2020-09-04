CUERO — Jackson Hardwick knows what it takes to win.
The Cuero senior was part of the 2018 state champion Gobbler football team and wants to help mold this year's team in its image.
"There were so many role models out there and they showed me how to do so much," Hardwick said. "I'm just trying to be that type of guy for my teammates, lead them to the best of my ability. We just have to keep putting in the work everyday, play our hearts out and keep learning to get back to that level."
Cuero took on Wimberley Friday night in a non-district matchup, and Hardwick hoped the team would show improvement after its opening game loss to La Vernia.
The Gobblers came up short, losing 33-14 at Gobbler Stadium and dropping to 0-2 on the season in the process.
"We practiced really well this week," said junior wide receiver Lebron Johnson. "We just didn't execute like we needed. So we have to come out next week and have an even better week of practice and be ready."
Wimberley struck quick, hitting on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Tippie to Christian Marshall two minutes into the game.
Cuero got on the board in the second quarter with a 10-yard pass from Breck Eleby to Exavier Durham. The Gobblers had a chance to take the lead going into halftime but came up one yard short as time expired in the half.
"We were down on the goal line and we thought we had a good play drawn up," Cuero head coach Jack Alvarez said. "We had a run pass option and Eleby thought he could get the corner. I'm glad he tried it."
Cuero takes the field for the second half. pic.twitter.com/Yw4cyUiG8V— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 5, 2020
The Gobblers came out strong in the third, scoring on the second play from scrimmage on a 33-yard Tycen Williams run.
The Texans took control after that however, scoring 26 straight points to close the game and take home the victory.
"Our defense played really hard," Alvarez said. "That's something that we can take as a positive. I was proud of a lot of the effort we showed on that end throughout the night and they really battled."
Jackson Hardwick on Cuero’s loss to Wimberley. pic.twitter.com/XFExWBE7FY— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 5, 2020
Wimberley came into the game ranked No. 4 in the Class 4-A, Division II Dave Campbell Texas Football Poll. The Texans held Cuero to 82 yards rushing and 87 yards passing.
"We still need to improve on every area of offense," Johnson said. "Offensive line, skill positions, it all has to be better. Our line actually had a very good game. They just have to build on it and the rest of us have to be better disciplined and pick up our games."
Alvarez will have to wait at least one more week for his first win as Cuero's head coach.
Up next for the Gobblers is a rivalry game against Yoakum. The Bulldogs are 2-0 this season and come off a 21-7 win over Smithville.
"We gotta have the best week we've had this season," Hardwick said. "That's our rivals and we are going to have to be on top of our game if we want to come out with a win."
