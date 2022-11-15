CUERO — Aubrey Bowles and Arissa Carbonara carry Cuero’s expectations.
After graduating a number of key players, including last year’s leading post player Ashley Price, the sophomore duo has to embrace that role as the most experienced players in the Lady Gobblers’ starting five.
Bowles and Carbonara combined for 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Gobblers cruised to a 48-16 win over Industrial on Tuesday at Cuero High School.
It was Cuero’s second win of the season as it improved to 2-5.
“We had a rough start to the year competing in a tough San Antonio tournament and played some big schools, took some lumps,” said Cuero head coach Amy Crain. “I thought the kids came back to work and they’re staying the course, working hard and buying into the system.”
Adjusting to a leadership role has taken some getting used to for the sophomores.
“It’s definitely a big step, but I’m willing to take it on,” Carbonara said. “I’m super excited to work with these girls and improve as a team and an individual to make sure our team becomes the best it can.”
Bowles opened the game perfect by hitting her first four shots and finished the game 6 of 11 from the field for 12 points.
The 6-foot-3 power forward understands a good start is what leads to a strong performance down low.
“I just get excited and I’m more motivating towards my team,” Bowles said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, pass the ball. Look down low.’ I’m everywhere on the court, not just in one spot. I’m moving around and I get excited.”
Lainee Ballin added 12 points for Cuero on Tuesday.
The junior has been getting acclimated to the point guard position in Crain’s system and Tuesday felt like a strong foundation from Crain’s perspective.
“Tonight was just a good night for Lady Gobbler basketball,” Crain said. “This team has grown since we’ve started and it’s early. I’m excited to see where we end up and the potential.”
Cuero made it tough on the Cobras (1-6), holding them to 27% shooting in the first half and causing a total of 18 turnovers, eight of which came in the first quarter.
Industrial could manage only 19 rebounds on Tuesday against a sizeable Cuero team. And head coach Dylan Jackson wants his team to be tested early.
Pacie Roe led the Cobras with 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
“To be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best,” Jackson said. “That’s what we’re trying for. But I think you get more out of getting beat by better teams than you do playing lesser quality opponents and winning games.”
Non-district
Cuero 48, Industrial 16
Points: (I) Pacie Roe 10; (C) Aubrey Bowles 12, Lainee Ballin 12, Arissa Carbonara 15, Jaydie Cooper 5.
Halftime: Cuero 27-8. 3-Pointers: (I) Roe 2; (C) Ballin. Records: Industrial 1-6; Cuero 2-5.