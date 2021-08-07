CUERO — Cuero switched from a four- to a three-man front on defense during the offseason and linebacker Sean Burks was anxious to see it in action.
Burks and his teammates put on their pads for the first time Saturday morning and held an intrasquad scrimmage at Gobbler Stadium.
“We’re running this new defense and it’s great,” Burks said. “We have an opportunity to make plays and have fun.”
Cuero coach Jack Alvarez made the defensive change during the offseason and was pleased with what he saw in the brief time the Gobblers were on the field.
“It looked like they picked it up pretty quick,” said Alvarez, who is beginning his second season as head coach. “We started to install some of that in late spring and we got aggressive with it. We think it fits our personnel a lot better.”
The Gobblers ran a limited number of plays on offense, defense and special teams as they prepared for their scrimmage Friday at Gobbler Stadium against Canyon Lake.
“To me, when you go live it puts you a week ahead of where you need to be to see the mistakes,” Alvarez said. “Not that we won’t make any next week, but you get to clean stuff up faster.”
Alvarez’s first season at Cuero was marked by inconsistency. The Gobblers wound up as the fourth seed in District 13-4A, Division II and lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs, while finishing with a 5-6 record.
“I think we’re light years ahead as far as the offense and the kids knowing what to do,” Alvarez said. “Today, was really basic with tackling and catching. There’s something to be said for that too. For the first live action, I thought we executed fairly well. At times, I thought we tackled well, we covered, I thought we caught the ball well at times. We used three different quarterbacks and it’s hard to get in a rhythm. But overall, I thought we did all right.”
Wide receiver Exavier Durham expects the Gobblers to be more consistent on offense.
“We’ll be pretty similar on offense,” said Durham, a senior. “I think maybe we’ll throw the ball more this year. We’re further along than we were last year. I feel like we know more than we did. We just need to stay together and play hard and keep it 100 percent in practice every day.”
Alvarez was happy with his team’s effort and knows its execution will improve with more reps.
“We are way ahead of where we were as far as my expectations of what we need to do offensively,” he said. “I have some concerns. We’ve got to find some people in certain spots. That’s the other thing we’ll be looking at is to shore some things up with our special teams.”
Burks realizes the Gobblers need to improve to put themselves in position for a deep playoff run. But he’s convinced they have the potential.
“Last year, I learned how to work hard in practice every day,” he said. “I wasn’t on varsity my freshman year so my sophomore year I got to learn how to work hard. We have to keep executing in practice and get everything right. We have to play hard.”
