CUERO — Kyle Weghorst has done something many linemen never get a chance to do.
Weghorst has run for not one, but two touchdowns for Cuero this season.
“It’s really fun getting to score,” Weghorst said. “Not too many schools let their linemen run the ball at the goal line.”
Weghorst’s second touchdown came during Cuero’s 82-21 win over Beeville on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
The Gobblers (4-1), who are ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A, Division II state poll, set a school record for points in the game.
“It’s just fun overall,” Weghorst said. “Every time you look up, there is another play happening and somebody is making a play and there’s a touchdown. You never know what’s happening because something is going on.”
Cuero came into the game after suffering a 24-8 loss to Calallen in which it turned the ball over four times, including twice in the red zone.
“As a senior, I’ve been through all the losses before,” Weghorst said. “Coming in that Monday was me evaluating myself as a leader and as a player on the team. I think we all came in with more energy and we all stepped up practice so we didn’t have that again.”
The Gobblers jumped out to a 28-7 lead but the Trojans were able to cut the deficit to 28-21 by halftime.
“We just had to get out of our own way,” said Cuero quarterback Mason Notaro. “We were keeping ourselves from separating from them in the first half. We just got out of our own way in the second half. We did a good job of executing in the second half. We didn’t really have that many penalties. That was a good showcase of what our offense is like.”
Cuero took eight plays to score on its first drive of the second half. But the Gobblers’ other scoring drives took no more than four plays, including three that were two plays and two that were one play. They also had an interception return for a touchdown.
Cuero coach Jerod Fikac had a chance to get all his players into the game and was pleased with the overall effort.
“I think the execution in the first and third and fourth quarter was a ton better,” said Fikac, whose previous high-point total was 79 at San Saba. “There were a couple of penalties in the second quarter that got us behind the chains. I think offensively, the execution of running the ball and the execution of our screen game, you saw that in the second half. In the second half, you really saw the tackling on the defensive side get a ton better, we had a lot of hats to the football.”
Cuero will have a bye this week before opening District 12-4A play at Giddings on Oct. 7.
“We’re going to go back and look at fundamentals,” Fikac said. “We’ll look at some of the things that we need to get better at. Some things we haven’t been able to focus as much over the course of the weeks when you’re preparing for a game. Then, we can get some quality special teams work in. I think this is a good time for that. And getting our legs under us but continuing our conditioning in preparation for what we hope will be a long season.”
Weghorst hopes Cuero’s second-half performance against Beeville is an indication of what’s to come.
“I think in that second half we really showed how we can be as an offense and the potential we have,” he said. “I think every snap we take is getting us more in tune with each other, more focused and more used to the offense and ready to keep going with it.”