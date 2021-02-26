Both the Cuero girls and boys teams took home first place at their home meet, coming in first at the Gobbler relays on Thursday.
Deveryk Mathis won the 400 meter dash and the long jump for Cuero while Beau Fornet came in first in the 110 meter hurdles. The Gobblers also won the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. Jackson Hardwick run the discus and Kalan Malandrakis won the pole vault.
Ibree Coe won the 100-meter dash for the girls and Brooke Wendell won the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs. Cuero also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Mircle Glover won the shot put and Abby Dreier came in first in the long jump.
Beeville came in second place for the boys with Jalen Spicer leading the team in the sprints with a first place finish in the 100-meter dash, a team win in the 4x100 meter dash and a first place finish from Caleb Washington in the high jump.
For Victoria West, Wade Leath came in first place in the 200 meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash while Conner Williams came in second in the 200 and 400 meter dash.
West came in second place on the girls side. Dailynn Zarate won the 400 meter and came in second place in the 200 meter, while Alexis Holmberg won the high jump. Sawyer Broughton came in second place in the 100 meter dash.
At the Mathis relays, the Woodsboro girls came in third and the Woodsboro boys came in fourth.
The Woodsboro girls won the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay and Maddie Niemann won the 300 meter hurdles
Anthony Meacham won the pole vault for the Woodsboro boys.
For full results from the gobbler relays and the Mathis relays, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or advosports.com.
