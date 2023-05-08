CUERO — Emeree Dasilva has thought about running at the UIL state track & field meet since she was in elementary school.
Dasilva was motivated by watching her brother, Jared Love, run the 300-meter hurdles for Cuero at the 2018 state meet.
“When I was little, my brother would always qualify for state and we would watch him and go, ‘We want to be on that track,’” Dasilva said. “Now, we’re going to be there.”
Love will get the opportunity to watch his sister when Dasilva runs the 100-meter dash and a leg on the 400-meter relay in the Class 4A meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Dasilva, a freshman, will be joined by her sister, Mauryana, a sophomore, Taryn Gayle, a sophomore, and Laniee Balin, a junior, on the relay team, which finished second in a time of 48.69 seconds at the Region IV meet and is seeded fifth.
“I looked at the times and I saw what we were up against,” Emeree Dasivla said. “I know that we can run faster than the time we ran at regional because we have before.”
Dasilva thought she had missed out on a chance at running the 100 at state when she finished third in a time of 12.36 at regional.
But Cuero protested that the second-place runner had bumped her and the protest was upheld and she moved up to second. She will be the ninth seed at state.
“When I first got out of the blocks, I felt her hit me,” Dasilva said. “But I thought it was me, so I just didn’t say anything. But when I finished, my teammates came up and told me that we had hit each other so our coaches had protested for it and I got second. I was just happy to go to state.”
Cuero’s progress this season has pleased coach Bryan Hood, who knows the Lady Gobblers have a bright future.
“When you have a young team and they have this success, it’s just pure exhilaration,” Hood said. “You’re looking at not only what we’re doing this year, but what we’re doing in the next two to three years as well. That’s a great feeling even with the kids coming up knowing where they’re at.”
Emeree Dasilva would prefer not to wait, but is anxious to see how Cuero fares.
“I think it will be a good experience because we still have a few more years together,” she said. “We can see what it’s like and see what we need to get better at.”
Back over the bar
Paisley Janssen showed great promise when she cleared 5-feet, 8-inches last season during her freshman year at Cuero.
But a knee injury has hampered Janssen much of this season.
“It’s definitely been hard,” she said. “It’s been difficult trying to build up my knee and be able to push off of it again.”
Janssen has worked hard to rehab her knee and it paid off when she cleared 5-6 at the regional meet to finish second and qualify for the state meet.
“When I saw all the people jumping 5-6, it was definitely scary,” she said. “I hadn’t even jumped 5-6 in a year so when I went out I was definitely nervous until they put the bar at 5-feet and I was clearing it by a lot.”
Janssen goes into the state meet tied for the second-best jump with two other competitors.
“Most people don’t get the chance to jump at the state track meet,” she said. “I’m excited to go and jump against the best of the best of the best in the state. It’s definitely scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen that day.”
Tackling a new challenge
Sean Burks completed his senior season at Cuero as an all-state linebacker for the Gobblers, who advanced to the state semifinals.
Burks signed with Texas-Permian Basin, but instead of taking his final semester off, he decided to throw the discus.
The decision worked out for Burks, when he finished second at the regional meet with a throw of 152-3 and qualified for the state meet.
“It was just going to practice,” Burks said. “This is my first year so there was a lot to improve on. I think I improved faster since I had a lot to learn.”
Burks wasn’t seeded in the top eight going into the regional meet, and isn’t fazed by his sixth seed at the state meet.
“I think maybe it has helped me since I’m a football player and I’m not expected to go out there and do well like I have,” he said. “I feel like there is less pressure on me and maybe more on people who take it more seriously.”