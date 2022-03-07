CUERO — The following are results from Monday's Cuero golf tournament.
Medalists
1. Drew Alexander, Yorktown, 77; 2. Koldon Roensch, Columbus, 80; 3. Cullen Loessin 83, Columbus.
Teams
1, Columbus, 335. Koldon Roensch 80, Adam Schobel 89, Cullen Loessin 83, Camdon Richford 86, Jackson Jones 86
2, Yorktown, 368. Drew Alexander 77, Konnor Sullivan 95, Cameron Willis 95, Dalton Eckhardt 101.
