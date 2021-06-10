Two spots in the Division II state 7-on-7 tournament will be up for grabs Friday in a qualifying tournament hosted by Cuero and Goliad.
Pool games will start at 8:30 a.m. at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium and practice field, and Goliad’s Tiger Field and practice field.
Pools A and B will play in Cuero, while Pools C and D will play in Goliad.
Pool A will include Cuero, Austin Johnston, Salado and Fort Bend Christian.
Pool B will include El Campo, Smithville, Cameron Yoe and Cypress Christian.
Pool C will include Goliad, Gonzales, Jourdanton and La Vernia.
Pool D will include Calhoun, Beeville, Navarro and Marion.
The semifinal games to determine the state qualifiers is set for 12:30 p.m. at Gobbler Stadium.
Teams that have already qualified for the state tournament will not play in the semifinals.
The Division II state tournament is scheduled for June 24-25 at Veterans Park in College Station.
