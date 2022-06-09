Former Cuero standout Caeveon Patton has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of training camp, the team announced on Thursday.
Patton, who went to Texas State, took part in the Colts’ rookie and veteran mini-camps on a tryout basis, the Colts said in a press release.
The 6-foot-1, 291-pound defensive tackle racked up 179 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and six pass breakups in 44 games with the Bobcats.
He garnered honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors in 2019 and 2021.
Patton was one of three transactions made by the club on Thursday.
The Colts waived fellow DT McKinley Williams III and linebacker Jordan Glasgow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.