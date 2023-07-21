The decision to take LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with the first pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft was not a difficult one for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates closely followed Skenes from the time he transferred to LSU from the Air Force Academy after the 2022 season through the College World Series.
Skenes signed with the Pirates on Tuesday and received a record $9.2 million signing bonus.
Skenes had a 12-2 record with a 1.69 ERA, striking out a Southeastern Conference record 209 batters, winning National Player and Pitcher of the Year honors and led the Tigers to the national championship.
“What Paul did in every area of his arsenal from his fastball, curveball and changeup just all got better in a span of five or six months,” said Pirates area scouting supervisor Wayne Mathis. “He kind of separated himself to push him up to the top.”
Mathis, 53, was the quarterback for Cuero’s 1987 state championship team, and played catcher on the Gobblers’ baseball team that advanced to the regional final.
He was drafted by the New York Mats in 1989 and played two seasons in the minor leagues.
Mathis began working for the major league scouting bureau in 2001 before joining the Pirates in 2016.
Mathis worked with Pirates amateur scouting director Joe DelliCarri and gathered information on Skenes that convinced general manager Ben Cherrington and assistant GM Steve Sanders to make the LSU pitcher the first pick.
“I’ve seen Paul over the years,” Mathis said. “I really connected with Paul when he transferred from the Air Force Academy to LSU. I started following him in October of last fall. Watching him throw the baseball, getting looks in the fall and obviously taking a deeper dive to find out who the kid is.”
Mathis not only was impressed with Skenes’ ability, but also with his overall demeanor.
“He’s a high-character kid, work ethic, dedication, commitment, character, all the things you look for in a prospect,” Mathis said. “I think Paul has it at the highest level I’ve ever been around. He’s a solid, solid kid, very mature for his age. Very self-aware for what he wants to accomplish on and off the baseball field.”
Mathis was happy to get the chance to participate in the selection of the first player drafted, but he would prefer to have the Pirates win more games and draft later in the first round.
“If you’re drafting in the first round, you’re probably going to get a good baseball player.” Mathis said. “The separation at the top of the draft is probably supposed to be at the top of the talent pool.
“You put in the same kind of work whether it’s the first pick or the 30th pick,” he added. “You select which guy you think best fits the organization, brings the best tools to the table and has a chance to play in the big leagues.”