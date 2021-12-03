BASTROP — Cuero quarterback Jerry Rossett looked at the Navarro defense and knew he had a chance to make a play.

“The safety came down and right away I knew no one was getting back there with LeBron,” Rossett said. “I just threw it.”

Rossett’s 44-yard touchdown pass to LeBron Johnson with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted Cuero to a 35-28 Class 4A, Division II regional final win over the Panthers on Friday night at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium.

“I ran a skinny post,” Johnson said. “I just saw Jerry bomb it. He threw it far. So I had to run and reach and lay everything on the line to go get it.”

Cuero not only avenged its only loss of the season while improving to 13-1. The Gobblers also advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Gallery: Cuero vs. Navarro football

1 of 21

Cuero will play China Springs, a 25-14 winner over West Orange-Stark, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Round Rock ISD Athletic Complex.

“Jerry made some great throws, the line blocked them and No. 3 (Johnson) goes in and makes a great snag,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “Coach (Jake) Willingham does a great job of drilling Jerry with all that kind of stuff and he made a great read. He’s making great throws at the right time of the year and guys are catching it for him.”

The Gobblers and Panthers (10-3) went back and forth like they did in their regular-season meeting that Navarro won 29-27 on a field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Neither team led by more than a touchdown and the lead changed hands three times, and there were two ties.

“We had to fight adversity at the end,” Johnson said. “We fought them. We fought them to the end.”

Cuero relied on a balanced offense that produced 255 yards on the ground and 254 yards through the air.

Zyler Jones scored on a 5-yard run and ran 48 yards for a touchdown on a pass from Rossett. Tycen Williams rushed 16 times for 142 yards and scored on a 7-yard run.

Rossett also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Johnson for Cuero’s first touchdown. Johnson caught five passes for 141 yards and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Exavier Durham added five catches for 54 yards.

“All of our receivers are playmakers,” Rossett said. “LeBron is fast, he’s big, he’s really got it together these past few games. Exavier can do the same thing LeBron can. He’s a great player making these plays.”

Navarro rushed for 379 of its 453 yards. Antwoin Mebane led the way, rushing 20 times for 230 yards and had touchdown runs of 78, 8 and 23 yards.

“I mean that offense is tricky,” said Cuero linebacker Sean Burks. “You’ve just got to trust your keys. You can’t have your eyes in the backfield because you’re definitely going to get lost if you try to look at all that. You’ve just got to trust your keys, get to the ball and trust your teammates to make plays on the opposite side.”

Cuero pulled ahead 28-20 on Williams’ 7-yard touchdown run and Harrison Crain’s extra point with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter.

But Navarro needed only five plays to tie the game on a 40-yard run by Colton Chambers, who also ran in the two-point conversion with 2:19 remaining.

“They left too much time for us,” Alvarez said. “That’s what I thought when we scored. We left too much time. In that situation, I think you go ahead and score. A lot of things can happen.

“My deal was if we can just get close enough to throw one down there,” he continued. “You get in a situation where we can run or pass. I thought we had a good chance to throw one in there”

The Gobblers drove from their 16 to the Navarro 44 in seven plays before Rossett and Johnson.

Johnson sealed the win with an interception with 2 seconds remaining.

“This is everything I dreamed of as a little kid,” Rossett said. “I can remember me, LeBron, Exavier and AJ (Arroyo) always playing together at recess. This is a great moment.”

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

