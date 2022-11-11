BUDA — Dayson Varela echoed the sentiments of his Cuero teammates as they celebrated on a cold Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.
The No. 3 Gobblers had escaped the Class 4A, Division II bi-district round with a 13-7 overtime win over Salado.
“It may not be pretty,” Varela said, “but we move on.”
Cuero improved to 10-1 and advanced to the area round against Sealy, a 31-14 winner over Jasper.
The Gobblers took their only lead of the game when quarterback Mason Notaro lofted a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nathan Luschen on their second play in overtime.
“Coach (Jerod) Fikac made a great call and Mason just made an absolutely amazing throw,” Luschen said. “That was a dime. I wouldn’t have caught that ball if it wasn’t a dime. We need to play better but I’m proud of the win.”
Cuero proved to be its own worst enemy at times. The Gobblers lost a fumble, had an interception and turned the ball over on downs three times in Salado territory.
“We kind of self-destructed a little bit,” Fikac said. “We had the ball in the red zone numerous times. We just didn’t get it in. The defense kept us in it and helped us out a little bit. That’s what we knew they could do and what they’re capable of. We’ll go back to work and get the offense rolling.
The Eagles (3-8) were playing without starting quarterback Luke Law, who had a broken foot, and had trouble moving against the Cuero defense.
Salado’s lone score came on a 1-yard dive by quarterback Lincoln Hossfeld with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 47-yard pass from Hossfeld to Seth Reavis.
“I think our defense played very soundly except for that one play that led to them scoring,” said Cuero linebacker Sean Burks. “Other than that, I think we played very well.”
After Salado scored, Daylon Gibbs returned the kickoff 32 yards to set up the Gobblers’ six-play scoring drive that featured running back Tycen Williams, who carried 24 times for 115 yards.
Cuero scored on a 10-yard pass from Notaro to Varela and Will Carbonara’s extra point tied the game with 3:10 remaining.
“It wasn’t a good night on offense,” Varela said. “We know we can execute a lot better than that.”
Salado got the ball first in overtime and after Hossfeld was stopped for no gain on a third-and-two, the Eagles attempted a 35-yard field goal.
But Daniel Chtay’s kick hit the right upright and bounced back on the field.
Williams gained 2 yards on first down, before Notaro found Luschen behind the defender in the right side of the end zone.
“In the playoffs, everything gets heightened and everything goes to another level,” Fikac said. “That’s a good Salado ballclub. I know what their record said, but that’s a good ballclub. Our kids hung in there. They kept digging. The most important thing is when the final buzzer went, we had more points.”