CUERO — Mason Notaro moved to Cuero in 2012 when his father Bart joined the Gobblers’ coaching staff.
As Mason Notaro has grown up, he’s become well aware of Cuero’s winning tradition.
Notaro inserted himself in the conversation by running for three touchdowns and throwing for two in Cuero’s 41-18 Class 4A, Division II area playoff win over Sealy on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Cuero improved to 11-1 and moved into the regional semifinals against Hamshire-Fannett, a 33-30 winner over Waco Connally.
“We just had to prepare better Monday through Thursday,” said Notaro of the Gobblers, who had to go to overtime to capture a 13-7 bi-district win over Salado. “We had to be more focused on the problem at hand and be more locked in for the team that we were playing and just take it one practice at a time and just get better.”
Notaro, a junior, is now responsible for 42 touchdowns this season, which surpasses the previous best by a quarterback of 40 accumulated by Kyle Noack in 2006.
“I actually wasn’t aware that I was that close, but it’s a great feeling,” Notaro said. “Hopefully, this just lays the groundwork for more generations.”
Notaro threw touchdown passes of 63 yards to Dayson Varela and 22 yards to Tycen Williams in the first half. He helped Cuero secure the win by running 10, 3 and 22 yards for touchdowns in the second half.
Notaro completed 10 of 15 passes for 220 yards, and rushed 17 times for 75 yards.
“Mason is a football player,” said Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “He’s a student of the game. He’s a hard-nosed kid. He does everything he can every single day to be the best quarterback he can be. He’s going to give credit to the O-line guys, but he deserves every bit of that.”
Williams led the Cuero running game by rushing 17 times for 114 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
“That was kind of the game plan going in, but we couldn’t have done without the O-line,” Notaro said. “We just dominated up front tonight and that’s what really won the game.”
The Cuero defense was able to limit the production of Sealy (7-5) quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski.
Hmielewski was able to pass for 178 yards and two touchdowns, but was limited to 53 yards rushing and tackled for losses four times.
“All week at practice we knew that quarterback was a problem,” Varela said. “He is still a very good player, but we worked on everything we needed to stop him. We just had some spies, and everything else took care of itself.”
The Gobblers played turnover-free football and were penalized only four times. They had fumble recoveries by Will Carbonara and Tyran Gamez, who ripped the ball away from a Sealy receiver. In addition, Kennth Jackson intercepted a pass in the end zone.
“We won the turnover battle tonight and that’s huge in playoff games,” Fikac said. “Our kids had a really good week of work. They cleaned up a few things that we needed to do offensively and played a very solid game on both sides of the ball.”
Cuero also captured its sixth straight win over the Tigers in what was almost surely the seniors’ final game at Gobbler Stadium.
“It means a lot getting the win in front of all of our fans,” Varela said. “It’s been lovely playing here. I love the fans and I love everybody else.”