CUERO — Jack Alvarez has been a head coach for 24 years and has made three state final appearances and won one state championship.
But Alvarez has never had a team with a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers until this season at Cuero.
“I’ve had a 1,000-yard receiver and two 1,000-yard rushers, but never two 1,000-yard receivers,” Alvarez said. “That’s a great luxury to have because teams kind of have to choose their poison. Our coaches in the box have done a good job of keeping me on track and making sure we can do the best thing we can do.”
Cuero (13-1) has rushed for 3,399 yards and passed for 2,937 yards heading into its Class 4A, Division II semifinal game against China Spring (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Reeves Round Rock ISD Athletic Complex.
Cuero running back Tycen Williams has rushed 185 times for 1,784 yards and 28 touchdowns. Wide receiver Exavier Durham has 70 receptions for 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns, and wide receiver LeBron Johnson has 48 catches for 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It’s just evolved as I’ve found out what we could do and what we could not do,” Alvarez said. “I know most every game it’s pretty even and I think that’s a good quality to have.”
Quarterback Jerry Rossett, who has passed for 2,760 yards and 26 touchdowns, appreciates being surrounded by so many playmakers.
“You need the run game to pass the ball,” Rossett said. “You have to establish that first. We have so many athletes around the field we just spread the ball everywhere.”
Williams is averaging just over 13 rushes per game, but is averaging 9.6 yards per carry and has helped open the field for the receivers.
“If you can run the ball and you can’t stop it, then you can throw the ball,” he said. “You’ve got to key on everything and it’s really hard to do that.”
Durham and Johnson are among four receivers with double-digit catches. Williams has 25 receptions and tight end AJ Arroyo has added 12 catches.
“I knew we were all athletes and freaks, but no I didn’t know we would be so successful running and passing,” Durham said. “It comes down to execution, athleticism and making plays when we have the opportunity to make plays.”
Cuero’s offense has averaged over 44 points per game, but it will be tested by a China Spring defense that is yielding just under 11 points per game. The Cougars have not allowed more than 21 points in any game.
“We go good on good every day in practice,” Durham said. “We see a good look every day from our defense. That keeps us prepared to go fast in games against other teams. When you play fast and you’re going full speed, you’re hard to stop.”
NOTES: Cuero will be the visiting team...Tickets are $8 may be purchased until noon Friday online at https://www.etix.com/.../playoffschina-spring-vs-cuero...
Tickets at the gate will be $10...The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Friday’s Celina-Gilmer game in Prosper...The state championship game will be played at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
