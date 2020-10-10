CUERO – Jerry Rossett’s improvement at quarterback has been mirrored by his teammates.
Cuero has transitioned from a team with a number of questions to one with the right answers.
“We’ve learned the plays a lot better,” Rossett said. “We practice them. We practice hard, and there’s always competition on the field. No one is slacking off, and that’s what won this game.”
Cuero comes on the field at Gobbler Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wDqAmtES7V— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 10, 2020
Rossett threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cuero to a 38-27 win over La Grange in the District 13-4A, Division II opener for both teams Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Cuero (3-3) has won three straight games since opening the season with three losses.
“At the start of the season, we weren’t all together,” said Cuero defensive lineman Charles Derouen. “We were out there playing football, but now we’re coming together as a team, and we’re doing our thing.”
Cuero defensive lineman Charles Derourn @deroun_charles on the Gobblers’ 38-27 win over La Grange. pic.twitter.com/fFi7J6hUhC— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 10, 2020
Rossett completed 17 of his 28 passes, including touchdown throws of 62 yards in the first quarter to Exavier Durham, who had six catches for 137 yards, and 15 yards to Breck Eleby in the third quarter.
“We knew they would give us some stuff in the pass game,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “We were hoping we would kind of get in their heads that they had to stop us and back up, but they never did. We kind of get in the mentality of take what they give us. We don’t care what it takes. We just want to win.”
The Gobblers also rushed for 159 yards and got touchdown runs 1 and 5 yards from Jackson Hardwick and 4 yards from Eleby, who had 80 receiving yards and 63 rushing yards.
Beau Fournet added a 30-yard field, which put Cuero up 31-20 late in the third quarter.
Cuero quarterback Jerry Rossett passed for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Gobblers’ 38-27 win over La Grange. pic.twitter.com/0G4mFpNwj2— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 10, 2020
“We’ve been practicing, and it’s been going well,” Rossett said. “We have the receivers to do it, and we have the O-line to do it.”
Rossett was making his second varsity start but did not turn the ball over and completed a key fourth-down pass to LeBron Johnson as Cuero kept the ball for the final 7 minutes and 33 seconds of the fourth quarter.
“I let him throw tonight,” Alvarez said. “Just to see him mature from series to series and getting him to understand to take what we wanted, and he’s really playing really well. We’ve got to keep the little fellow healthy and keep coaching him.”
Cuero coach Jack Alvarez @CoachJAlvarez on the Gobblers’ 38-27 district-opening win over La Grange. pic.twitter.com/NWfpAsmmnE— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 10, 2020
Running back D.J. Taylor kept La Grange (3-3) in the game by carrying 16 times for 184 yards and had touchdown runs of 54, 62 and 49 yards.
The Leopards also scored on a 15-yard reverse pass from receiver Bravion Rogers to quarterback Caden Cooper.
But the Gobblers forced three turnovers — a fumble recovery by Javen Mendiola and interceptions by Zyler Jones and Dayson Verala.
“They were very big and physical,” Alvarez said. “I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the night. We made big plays and we kept their quarterbacks on the run. I thought our kids played together well.”
The Gobblers don’t expect the task to get any easier when they seek their first road win of the season next week at Giddings.
“We have a lot of momentum,” Derouen said. “We’re going to keep this going. We’re not slowing down at all. We’re going to practice hard every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.