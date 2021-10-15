CUERO — Tycen Williams plays running back, but his skill set isn’t limited to running the ball.
Williams ran for two touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass, caught a pass, and had a touchdown-clearing block to help Cuero capture a 35-7 District 13-4A, Division II win over Giddings on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
“We’re almost there,” Williams said of the No. 9 Gobblers, who improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district. “We’re not there yet. We’re almost there. I can feel it. We need to trust ourselves more in the blocks and really know where everybody is and adjust.”
Williams carried 12 times for 105 yards and scored on runs of 33 and 7 yards in the second quarter.
He also took a pitch from quarterback Jerry Rossett and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Exavier Durham, who was wide open behind the Giddings (2-5, 1-1) secondary.
“That was the funnest thing ever,” Williams said. “We do it every day in practice and I finally got to do it in a game. I knew it was going to be open.”
Williams also had the clearing block on Rossett’s 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end AJ Arroyo, knocking his defender almost to the track on the sideline.
“Tycen finally threw one and AJ finally caught one,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “We had some good blocks. Zyler (Jones) also knocked one of their guys off his feet.”
Cuero scored 21 points in the second quarter, after struggling in the opening quarter against a strong North wind that blew into Gobbler Stadium shortly before the game.
“I thought we played pretty good overall,” Alvarez said. “Offensively, we started a little slow. We got a little bit of a surprise from the north. I told them you’ve got to play the conditions no matter if it’s the rain, the wind or the officials. We at least played in the wind.”
The Cuero defense made sure the slow start didn’t matter, as it limited the Buffaloes to two first downs and 49 net yards in the first half.
“We watched film a lot and had everything down,” said linebacker Sean Burks, who caused a fumble that was recovered by teammate Donavin Jones. “We knew their alignment and just knew what they were going to run. We’re getting more physical. We’re winning the punching game as Coach Alvarez calls it.”
Rossett completed only one of his first six pass attempts, but connected on 12 of his final 15 passes, including a 33-yard touchdown to Durham, who had five receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Giddings’ lone score came on a 3-yard run by Hector Granados in the third quarter.
“I made up my mind we were pretty much going to throw in the wind and handle the conditions,” Alvarez said. “I think they didn’t want to take any chances because we are pretty good in our secondary. I think they were trying to cut the game down and use the clock.”
The Gobblers had only 47 yards of offense in the first quarter, but after adjusting to the wind, finished with 398 yards.
“It was really the wind, the weather,” Williams said. “We had a little adversity and had to pull through. This will build our momentum going forward.”
