YOAKUM — Clayre Pullin knows how special it is to have a senior volleyball season.
Pullin wants to make sure her and the rest of her teammates are determined not to waste it.
“This could end at any moment and I know that,” Pullin said. “I want to play as long as possible and go as far as I can. So does the rest of the team.”
Pullin and the Lady Gobblers went up against Yoakum on Tuesday night in a non-district matchup.
The Lady Gobblers topped the Lady Bulldogs in four sets: 25-23, 25-23, 20-25,25-17 at the Yoakum gym.
“We’ve really come together as a team,” Pullin said. “We were able to battle and pull away when we needed to, especially in that fourth set.”
It was a tight first set, and the Lady Bulldogs started to pull away mid way through, scoring five straight points.
But Cuero countered with four straight to get back into and eventually the Lady Gobblers held on to win 25-23.
Yoakum built a lead in the second set, but Cuero battled back and in a close set throughout, the Lady Gobblers won 25-23.
“There’s still some things we need to work on,” said Cuero head coach Chelsie Lemley. “We still play without a sense of urgency sometimes and we need to show more discipline. But there was also a lot of things to build on tonight as well. This is a good Yoakum team, and we came into their house and did a good job of piling on points. We kept fighting to keep momentum.”
It was more of the same in the third set as the Lady Bulldogs looked in control early in the set, but Cuero again clawed its way back in. This time though, Yoakum had an answer, scoring four straight points and closing out the set, winning 25-20.
Cuero pulled away in the fourth set, controlling throughout and winning 25-17.
Despite the loss, Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho saw some good things from her team.
“I’m super proud of those girls and the effort they had tonight,” Natho said. “That’s something that we went over really hard coming into this game and you can see them starting to play the right style of volleyball even if we didn’t get the win tonight.”
Kylie Quinney, a Yoakum junior, knows that one thing Yoakum needs to work on holding on to a lead.
“We just have small little things to clean up,” Quinney said. “We have to close out blocks and covering for each other better. But I definitely think if we keep working on it, we can bring it all together.”
Cuero is focused on district, and the team has high aspirations this season.
“I am just tying to be a leader during my senior season,” Pullin said. “I just want to get out there and help show the younger ones what we can do and help us win. This is a really good team, and I think we can get out of district and go far.”
