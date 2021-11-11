CUERO — It was all Cuero in the Gobblers' Class 4A, Division II bi-district football game at Gobbler Stadium on Thursday.
Behind a 35-point first quarter, Cuero overwhelmed a San Antonio YMLA team playing in its second season of high school football.
With its starters pulled midway through the second quarter, Cuero's backups, JV and freshmen all saw playing time as Cuero ran away with a 62-7 victory to advance to the area round.
"The goal was just get better and work on things we need to work on," said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. "Be clean in special teams, be clean with the ball, handling the ball. Come out and play the game how it should be played and get some other guys in so you can get some experience if we had the opportunity. We had the opportunity so we got our guys in."
Cuero (10-1) opened the game with four first downs on its first four plays, capped off with quarterback Jerry Rossett's 8-yard touchdown pass to Exavier Durham to begin the scoring.
Rossett went 6 of 8 passing for 77 yards and a second touchdown to AJ Arroyo.
Running back Tycen Williams added 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns on five carries. His final touchdown, a 55-yard score in the second quarter was the final play before Alvarez pulled his starters.
"We were gonna go out there, win, and execute our plays," Williams said. "We got the (underclassmen) the experience so now they know what it feels like."
Brandt Patek intercepted YMLA (3-7) quarterback Aidan Delgado on a tipped pass in the Lions' first drive of the game.
It was one of two interceptions by the Gobbler defense as they held the Lions to 160 yards of total offense to Cuero's 505.
"Last year we came out a little bit short," Patek said. "It felt good to get this one out of the way and move on to the next. We didn't give them a chance. We just put them out in the first half."
Zyler Jones and Daniel Hughston had rushing touchdowns each of 45 yards or greater, while backup quarterback Mason Notaro added a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dayson Varela.
Harrison Crain made all eight extra points in the game, kicked two field goals and had an interception while playing defense in the second half.
"You may never know when you may need to call on somebody," Alvarez said. "We got a lot of guys in the game. They got to play in a varsity playoff game in Texas high school football, a lot of people can never say they've done that. But again, we won the game, so that's what truly matters this time of year. There's no style points."
Penalties were the one area Cuero aims to work on as the defensive starters were drawn offsides twice and the Gobblers committed eight for 80 yards on the night.
"Those are things that give us something to work on," Alvarez said. "That's why we gave them some challenges and they pretty much rose to the occasion. We'll go back on things where we're short and we'll lock in on practice."
Cuero moves on to the Class 4A, Division II area round against Rockport-Fulton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.