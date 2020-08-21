CUERO – The football players who took the field for Buster Gilbreth during his 11 years at Cuero loved and respected their head coach.
Gilbreth was a disciplinarian and a stickler for fundamentals who led the Gobblers to four state final appearances, two state championships and built a winning tradition that remains to this day.
But Gilbreth’s family saw another side of him.
“He was a soft-hearted, loving grandfather,” said Kevin Oncken, Gilbreth’s son-in-law. “His grandkids called him ‘Popo.’”
Family, friends and former players – some wearing their football jerseys — gathered at the First Baptist Church on Friday to pay tribute to Gilbreth, who died Sunday at the age of 90.
Others who were unable to make the service because of distance or the COVID-19 pandemic watched online.
Gilbreth had a 34-year coaching career, including 29 as a head coach with a 224-92-4 record and was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor in 1993.
He had a remarkable 107-22-4 record at Cuero that included nine playoff appearances at a time when only one team advanced to the postseason.
The Gobblers put together what was then a state-record 44-game winning streak from 1973 to 1975 that included 27 shutouts.
Oncken spoke at the service and said Gilbreth drew from his upbringing in Smiley and built his coaching philosophy around the principles of “commitment, sacrifice, dedication, honesty, fairness, putting others before self and hard work.”
The sentiment was echoed by Ben Colwell, who became an assistant under Gilbreth at the age of 23, and went on to have a career in education.
Many of Gilbreth’s former players have said their coach was like a second father to them, and Colwell shares their feelings.
“It’s an impossible task that I have to be talking about a man like Buster Gibreth,” Colwell said. “I can’t think of a man that I knew or ever worked with that had the impact of Buster Gilbreth.”
Gilbreth retired in 1990, which gave him and wife, Frances, the opportunity to travel to 16 countries and all 50 states.
They were also able to spend time with daughters Debbie Fry, Diane Oncken and Donna Mahan, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren before Frances passed away in 2016.
Members of Gilbreth’s family let many of his former players know that he was seriously ill this summer, and urged them to reach out to their former coach.
Cliff Weber admitted when he learned of Gilbreth’s condition, he was hesitant to call.
But when Weber did speak with Gilbreth, he felt like he was talking to the same person he had known since high school.
Gilbreth’s impact in Cuero will be everlasting, and his presence will be felt by every player and coach who steps foot in Gobbler Stadium.
“For the first time when Buster Gilbreth was here everybody wanted to be a Gobbler,” Colwell said. “Because of Buster’s legacy, we still want to be a Gobbler.”
