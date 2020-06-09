CUERO – The COVID-19 pandemic did more than cost Austin Schwarz and Jake Payne a chance to complete their junior season.
The season’s cancellation also cost the Cuero teammates the opportunity to showcase their skills for college scouts.
But Payne and Schwarz will soon get back on the field after being selected to play in the 12th annual All-Star Showcase at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been postponed until July when the stadium will reopen.
“I feel good to play again, having been unable to play in a couple of months,” Schwarz said. “It will feel good to get back on the field.”
“It will be an opportunity to get an opportunity to play at the next level,” Payne said.
Both players saw action in only nine games because of injuries, but made the most of their limited chances.
Payne was hitting .476 with four doubles and two RBIs. Schwarz hit .414, scored 10 runs and had seven stolen bases. He also had a 3-0 pitching record with 19 strikeouts.
“Both these guys I know will play at the next level somewhere,” said Cuero coach Philip Schwarz. “At this point, they’re not committed so it’s another opportunity so they can go out and show their skills and have a little fun at the same time.”
Both players have been doing their best to stay in shape during the layoff.
“I still lift every day,” Austin Schwarz said. “Every once in a while, I’ll get out here and take some live ABs off the Bartas (Michael and Jared) and people that graduated from here and hit in the cage a lot to be able to stay ready.”
“I’m still doing outfield work, hitting every day, and working out just trying to stay in shape and not lose a step,” Payne said.
Austin Schwarz will play for Twelve Baseball, a select team out of College Station this summer, and he also plays football for the Gobblers, who have begun summer strength and conditioning drills.
Payne is playing for Vendetta Baseball out of Victoria this summer.
“Honestly, I don’t know what it’s going to feel like,” Payne said. “This is a special time. No one’s ever had an experience like this before. It should be exciting.”
A number of college scouts will be in the stands for the showcase, and Schwarz is looking forward to playing with other prospects.
“I think it’s going to help,” he said. “The competition will be at a high level. With the colleges there, it’s nice to play against good competition.”
Payne is thankful for the chance to play again.
“It’s not really about time, it’s about getting a hit,” he said. “Once I get a hit, I start rolling usually. Making contact is really all there is to it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.