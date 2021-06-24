COLLEGE STATION — Lebron Johnson was hot and tired when he left Veterans Park & Athletic Complex Thursday evening.
But Johnson was also happy to get a chance to share the experience of competing at the 7on7 state tournament with his Cuero teammates.
“It’s hot, but it’s worth it,” said Johnson, a senior. “I’m here with my teammates working, playing good competition and just getting better.”
The Gobblers went 2-1 in Division II pool play to claim the second seed in Pool E heading into Friday’s single-elimination round.
Cuero started with a 21-7 win over Tuscola Jim Ned, dropped a 27-20 decision to Austin LBJ, before bouncing back to beat Tyler Chapel Hill 32-12.
“I feel we did pretty well,” said junior Sean Burks. “We got a lot of calls right on defense. We just had a little bit of miscommunication and we have to get that right.”
Johnson liked the effort he saw from his teammates during pool play.
“I feel like we’re playing against better competition,” Johnson said. “I think it will help a lot. We have more competitiveness playing against better people.”
The Gobblers hope to extend their stay at the tournament as long as possible.
“We need to talk about our plays and make sure we have those straight,” Burks said. “We have to come out with a lot of effort.”
Ricebirds’ streak ends
El Campo came into the Division II state tournament with a 19-0 record in 7on7.
But the Ricebirds got off to a rough start in pool play by losing to Carthage 29-6, Whitney 20-6 and Melissa 22-14.
“I think we kind of had an easy trail to state other than a few teams,” said junior Casen Braden. “It really woke us up. I think it will help us more than hurt us so we can know what it’s really about.”
El Campo coach Chad Worrell was disappointed with the results, but hopes it serves as a learning experience for his players.
“We don’t want to go 0-3. We’re competitive by nature,” Worrell said. “We want to come down here and have a better showing in our pool. We knew coming down here it was going to be this way. That it was going to really expose our mistakes and we made some mistakes that cost us those games.
“We know everything is not where we want it right now and we got to see that,” he added. “Hopefully, we’ll come out tomorrow and perform better.”
The Ricebirds will enter the single-elimination round as the fourth seed in Pool C, but look forward to a more successful showing.
“I think you need to handle adversity at some time in your life,” Braden said. “We came up here and Carthage was the first game and they beat us. We got off the bus all tired and sloppy. We definitely need to come together as a team more. We need to play harder and don’t get fatigued.”
Third seeds
Tidehaven, Flatonia and Falls City will enter Friday’s Division III single-elimination rounds as third seeds in their respective pools.
The Tigers, Bulldogs and Beavers each went 1-2 in pool play.
Tidehaven lost to Rosebud-Lott 33-14, lost to Crane 26-8 and defeated Archer City 25-22.
Flatonia lost to Palmer 14-13, lost to Childress 21-7 and defeated Daingerfield 18-14.
Falls City beat Garrison 14-7, lost to Hawley 32-6 and lost to Rogers 25-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.