Austin Schwarz knew Cuero was looking for a bounce back game after the Gobblers' 11-1 loss at Blanco on Wednesday.
Cuero traveled to Riverside Stadium to play Victoria St. Joseph on Thursday.
Schwarz led the Gobblers offense going 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Cuero scored 12 runs on 12 hits and took advantage of five errors by the Flyers.
Schwarz was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle as Cuero pitched a combined no-hitter in its 12-0 non-district win.
"We just want to keep hitting the ball," Schwarz said. "Today's probably the best day we've had this year hitting the ball hard. Even guys that didn't get hits hit the ball hard, right at people. Defensively we've been really strong this year."
Cuero led 3-0 after two innings but took control in the fourth.
The Gobblers scored six runs on five hits in the inning and three errors to take a 9-0 lead.
Schwarz and Tyler Maroney combined for three RBIs in the top of the fifth, putting the Gobblers ahead by double digits.
"I think we relaxed and we swung the bats well today," said Cuero head coach Phil Schwarz. "We had some guys struggling and some guys started to relax a little bit at the plate. We did some good things with two strikes, put some balls in play and I thought overall we swung the bats really well."
St. Joseph continued it's trial by fire start to the season under first-year head coach Daniel Tunchez.
The Flyers have played Victoria East, Victoria West, Yoakum and Cuero in it's non-district schedule.
Holden Garcia pitched a complete game over the five innings. He walked two batters after St. Joseph averaged 10 walks a game, but couldn't avoid the big inning.
"With our guys, they cannot give up on themselves," Tunchez said. "You can't just let the bleeding continue, you've got to get a Band-Aid somehow. It's just one of those things I feel we'll get through and we'll continue to grind it out."
Jerry Rossett, Jacob Baker and Maroney combined to pitch a complete game no-hitter for Cuero, striking out three and walking two.
"Hopefully we build some confidence," Phil Schwarz said. "We've had some guys that've been up and down swinging the bat and some guys, especially lower in the lineup, had some good at-bats today. Hopefully we can build some confidence off that and keep that rolling heading into district."
Cuero next plays Blanco at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cuero.
St. Joseph opens district play at Brownsville St. Joseph on Monday, March 29.
"The past is the past, you can't continue to take that with you moving forward," Tunchez said. "We're 0-0 in district and we're going to start fresh. That's the motto right now is start fresh and get back to enjoying the baseball game."
Non-District
Cuero 12, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Cuero 102 63 - 12 12 2
STJ 000 00 - 0 0 5
W: Jerry Rossett; L: Holden Garcia
Highlights: (C) Tyler Maroney 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Austin Schwarz 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, 3B; Caden Lange 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB; Jacob Baker 2-for-3, R; Dalen Sepeda 1-for-3; Dylan Mills 1-for-3, R; Will Davis 1-for-1, 2 R; (STJ) Vic Nunez BB; Hayden Sills BB.
Records: Cuero 10-6; St. Joseph 5-8
