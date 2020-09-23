CUERO – Deveryck Mathis could sense a different vibe from his Cuero teammates as they took the field for Friday night’s game against Navarro at Gobbler Stadium.
Mathis knew the Gobblers were tired of losing and had no intention of starting the season 0-4.
“It was really the communication and following through on the actual play and knowing what you were doing,” Mathis said. “We were really enthusiastic, had a lot of energy and we knew we were going to win.”
The Gobblers came away with a 42-21 victory over their former district foe and hope to have gained some momentum in the process.
“We’re having good practices,” said running back Tycen Williams. “You have to get used to it and everybody is getting used to it. Everybody was competing and trying hard.”
Cuero had shown glimpses of the kind of team it could become in losses to La Vernia, Wimberley and Yoakum.
“We played four full quarters,” said first-year coach Jack Alvarez. “We’ve played in spurts here and there and we’ve seen some good things. I thought we played a full 48 minutes. I thought our quarterback threw the ball well. I thought we caught it well and our offensive line played better to give him a chance to do that.”
Williams rushed for 173 yards and one touchdown, and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jerry Rossett.
Rossett passed for 167 yards and also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Hardwick.
Alvarez gave much of the credit for the success to the offensive line.
“I thought our offensive line gelled a little bit,” he said. “That was the first time we hadn’t had two or three guys we had to move around or look at in different spots. We had them in the same spot for a week.”
The Gobblers were also able to keep Navarro’s slot-T offense relatively in check.
“I thought defensively we played well together,” Alvarez said. “That’s one of those oddball offenses that’s pretty hard to stop if you’re not in tune and I thought we adjusted well, the coaches did a good job of getting the right personnel in and I thought the kids tackled well.”
Cuero hopes to see continued progrerss when it returns to Gobbler Stadium to play Uvalde in a rare Saturday game.
“We need to keep doing the same things we were doing last week and keep working hard,” Williams said. “It’s going to be pretty different. Usually I’m just lying in my bed on Saturdays.”
