CUERO — Kobe Giles practiced with a number of new teammates Monday at Gobbler Stadium.
But it was nothing Giles didn’t expect.
“It’s always different,” said Giles, a senior. “It’s always a new team every year. It will be different, but it will be good.”
Defending state champion Cuero back on the field. pic.twitter.com/sEc9bFwgUK— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2019
Cuero will have to be extremely good to match last year’s Class 4A, Division II state championship team.
But Giles is convinced the Gobblers have the ability to make another playoff run.
Cuero’s Kobe Giles @Kobebryantgiles ready to start the season. pic.twitter.com/WbEzXK18tW— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2019
“A lot of the guys who didn’t play last season were on JV,” he said. “They had a really good record and fought hard all season, so them coming up to varsity and filling all those spots helps a lot.”
Cuero coach Travis Reeve hasn’t shied away from keeping the goals for this year’s team at a high level.
Cuero running drills at Gobbler Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Hp035IWtlE— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2019
“We do (talk about a state championship),” he said. “That’s always a goal that we set for ourselves every year. It’s not what we talk about every day. What we talk about is our effort, our toughness and getting better. That’s really what’s more important day to day.”
Reeve and his staff were doing a lot of teaching on the first day of practice.
Cuero coach Doug Patek conducts a drill at Gobbler Stadium. pic.twitter.com/uf4ZA8eoug— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2019
“We’ve got a lot of young kids out here,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who this will be their first year on the varsity. We’re trying to take it slow and make sure we do a good job of teaching them what to do so they can play fast when it counts.”
Junior Austin Schwarz has played on the varsity since his freshman year and has learned what it takes to be successful.
Cuero’s Austin Schwarz after Monday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/Gfj8JXFvYD— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 6, 2019
“We have to practice every day as hard as we can with relentless effort,” he said. “That will get us back to the state championship. Just seeing what it took last year to get there. Knowing all the work we have to put in to get back to that place.”
Reeve knows it may take the Gobblers some time to find their identity, but he has no doubt they have the capability.
“These first couple of weeks we’re trying to make sure that we teach what we do,” he said. “We’re evaluating who are the guys we can trust at their positions to do their job and who’s going to be physical. It’s just a matter of getting guys in the right spots and putting the best 11 guys on the field.”
NOTES: Schwarz is looking forward to playing with a number of his classmates from the JV.
“I’m excited to see a lot of the people now who are in my grade,” he said. “I played with them since seventh grade. It will be fun playing on Friday nights.”
Cuero’s will visit Canyon Lake for its first scrimmage on Aug. 16, and will scrimmage Seguin on Aug. 22 at Gobbler Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.