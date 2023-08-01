CUERO — The temperature at Gobbler Stadium on Monday afternoon was in the triple digits, but that didn’t stop Cuero from going through a full workout on the first day of practice.
The Gobblers did their best to persevere as they prepared for the upcoming season.
“The motto this year is to finish it,” said junior defensive back Day’ton Varela. “The last two years we’ve been one step short of making it to the big stage so when it’s hot, I’m thinking about the main goal and busting through.”
Cuero has made two straight semifinal appearances and enters the season ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll.
“Before the start of the season, we want to retain everything we did last year and build on what we started last year,” said senior quarterback Mason Notaro. “All summer we were just going over the basics so we could retain like a foundation and build on that.”
The Gobblers have some key positions to fill, especially on defense.
“We got some guys we need to fill some holes with and we need to evaluate them,” said second-year Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “Luckily, during the summer, we got to see some. We haven’t seen any with pads on other than their sub-varsity years. It gives us a little bit of time to see where they’re at and get the pieces in the right places.”
Fikac is happy to have Notaro back for a second year in his system.
“I’m a lot more comfortable in the offense,” Notaro said. “Me and Coach Fikac are working on new things we can do this year.”
“The offense is definitely ahead, having a quarterback in the second year and some good O-linemen,” Fikac added. “We lost some good O-linemen, we had a very good senior class. The guys who were behind them got plenty of reps in practice and some games.”
Cuero will go back to early morning practices Tuesday and maintain its normal schedule until the season opener at Gobbler Stadium against El Campo.
“The big thing is acclimating ourselves to some of the heat,” Fikac said. “But getting the pads back on and acclimated to getting those pads back on and carrying the weight of those pads. Getting our conditioning where it needs to be and then you start finding the guys you need to fit some of those holes.”