Cuero and Refugio were the lone area teams to move up in the state rankings released on Monday by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Gobblers (2-0) moved up a spot to No. 5 in Class 4A, Division II, while the Bobcats (1-1) moved one spot to No. 7.

Cuero is coming off a 46-13 win over Geronimo Navarro and Refugio beat Corpus Christi London 39-6.

Carthage (2-0) remained No. 1 in Class 4A, Division II.

Despite a 47-0 win over Industrial in Week 2, Shiner (1-1) fell one spot to No. 4 in Class 2A, Division I.

+3 Shiner bounces back from loss with blowout of Industrial Behind a shutout and 100-yard rushing performances by Trace Bishop and Dalton Brooks against Industrial, Shiner washed the sour taste of a Week 1 loss out of its mouth.

Timpson (2-0) held its spot at No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I.

After beating Bay City 27-21, Edna (2-0) held its spot at No. 8 heading into Friday’s matchup with Refugio.

Franklin (2-0) maintained itself as the top team in Class 3A, Division I.