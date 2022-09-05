Cuero and Refugio were the lone area teams to move up in the state rankings released on Monday by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The Gobblers (2-0) moved up a spot to No. 5 in Class 4A, Division II, while the Bobcats (1-1) moved one spot to No. 7.
Cuero is coming off a 46-13 win over Geronimo Navarro and Refugio beat Corpus Christi London 39-6.
Carthage (2-0) remained No. 1 in Class 4A, Division II.
Despite a 47-0 win over Industrial in Week 2, Shiner (1-1) fell one spot to No. 4 in Class 2A, Division I.
Behind a shutout and 100-yard rushing performances by Trace Bishop and Dalton Brooks against Industrial, Shiner washed the sour taste of a Week 1 loss out of its mouth.
Timpson (2-0) held its spot at No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I.
After beating Bay City 27-21, Edna (2-0) held its spot at No. 8 heading into Friday’s matchup with Refugio.
Franklin (2-0) maintained itself as the top team in Class 3A, Division I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.