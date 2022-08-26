EL CAMPO — Cuero came into its season opener against El Campo with a new coach, a new quarterback and a new offense.

But for the Gobblers there was nothing new about the result, as they rolled to a dominating 43-14 win on Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.

“The kids came focused tonight,” said first-year Cuero coach Jerod Fikac. “I knew from the moment we got on the bus. They were locked in and they executed the game plan to perfection.”

The Gobblers, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, Division II, rolled up 542 yards of offense, while limiting the Ricebirds, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Division I, to 165 yards and an average of just over 3 yards per play.

Cuero built a 28-0 lead before El Campo scored on an 11-yard run by Rueben Owens late in the second quarter.

“Practice all week has been good,” said Cuero quarterback Mason Notaro. “I was just believing in my receivers and the first touchdown really helped us gain confidence as a team. Our line did a great job tonight, they made it really easy on me.”

Notaro, a junior, made his first varsity start, but ran the offense like a veteran.

Notaro rushed 10 times for 133 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 130 yards, including touchdown passes of 29 yards to Daysen Varela for Cuero’s first score, and a 22 yards to Donavin Jones.

“He was calm under pressure and he did what he had to do,” Fikac said of Notaro. “He’s done a really good job of working. I am so proud of him. He’s a student of the game. The young man obviously orchestrated a big-time offense tonight.”

The Gobblers rushed for 411 yards, and averaged over 9 yards per carry. Tycen Williams led the way with 142 yards on 13 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run.

Cuero also scored on runs of 3 yards by Sean Burks and 12 yards by Jeremiah Wilson. The Gobblers also picked up a safety when an errant snap on an El Campo punt attempt rolled out of the end zone.

“Obviously, a lot of the credit goes to Cuero,” said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “They’re a good team and they played extremely well. We knew their defense was tough coming in and they beat us in all three phases of the game.”

The Cuero defense set the tone on El Campo’s first possession when Varela intercepted a pass at the Cuero 48-yard line.

“We played as a team,” said Burks, who along with fellow linebacker Brandt Patek each had a sack. “We had our reads and we made them. We executed and it was good. We practice getting all 11 hats to the ball. We’re getting to the ball until the whistle blows.”

Owens carried 25 times for 126 yards, but was stopped for a loss five times.

“In practice we went over all their plays,” Patek said. “We locked them down and made sure we got it right. We followed our keys and got it right.”

El Campo’s lone score of the second half came on a 33-yard interception return by Hal Erwin.

“I thought we were way ahead of ourselves after the second scrimmage last week,” Worrell said. “We got tired and made a lot of mental mistakes. We’ll just look at the film and fix it.”

The Gobblers were pleased with their start, but far from satisfied.

“It’s one game,” Fikac said. “You can’t rest on what we did tonight. We’ve got to go back to work and our kids know that, they’re hungry. Obviously the potential is there, but potential has no bearing on success. You’ve got to put some work ethic behind potential and I think our kids are going to do that.”