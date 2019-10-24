CUERO – Austin Schwarz not only did something he’s never done in a game, he did it twice.
Schwarz returned two punts for touchdowns to help lead Cuero to a 69-0 District 13-4A Division II rout of Austin Eastside Memorial on Thursday night at Gobbler Stadium.
“It was fun scoring,” Schwarz said of his 44- and 38-yard touchdown returns. “This year, I haven’t played much offense. Scoring is always fun.”
The Gobblers scored in all three phases of the game, as they snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in district.
Cuero also kept its slim playoff hopes alive heading into its final two district games.
“It only takes a spark,” said Cuero coach Travis Reeve. “Those raging wildfires that are out of control, they started with a spark. You never know once you get things going. This is something we can build off of and we look forward to the challenge of the next two weeks.”
The Gobblers made quick work of the Panthers (0-8, 0-3), who have not scored this season.
Quarterback JD Notaro ran 50 yards for a touchdown on Cuero’s first play from scrimmage, and the teams played with some fashion of a running clock beginning in the second quarter.
“It feels great,” Schwarz said. “Even though the results aren’t there, we’ve put in a lot of hard work. We just trust in the process and go day by day.”
The Gobblers led 48-0 by halftime and ended the game by twice taking a knee after reaching the Eastside Memorial 1-yard line.
“It’s a great reward for our kids,” Reeve said. “Our kids have continued to work hard all-season long and to be able to enjoy the rewards of a win was a big deal for our kids.”
The Gobblers were most impressive on defense. Eastside Memorial made only one first down with 4:47 left in the third quarter. The Panthers finished the game with minus-19 yards of total offense.
“We’ve all got to be proud of that,” said sophomore Cavan Smith. “Defense wins football games.”
Cuero also scored twice on defense, as Kobe Giles returned a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown, and Smith had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“It was nice to get out here and have some fun,” said Smith, who also scored on a 42-yard run. “We haven’t done this in a while. It feels like this will give us motivation and help us out.”
The Gobblers will need to win at Navarro and at home against Wimberley to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
“As long as there is a chance,” Schwarz said, “we’ll keep fighting and play our best.”
