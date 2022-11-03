CUERO — Cuero wasn’t where it wanted to be when it went to halftime tied with La Grange.
But the No. 3 Gobblers knew they had a way to get to their desired destination.
“We told them at halftime, we left some plays out on the field,” said first-year Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “We challenged them and said, ‘You win the second half and you win the district championship.’”
Cuero scored 35 unanswered points in the third quarter and cruised to a 49-7 District 12-4A, Division II win over the Leopards on Thursday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Cuero improved to 9-1 on the season and won its second consecutive district championship with a 5-0 record.
The Gobblers will be the first seed in the bi-district playoffs and face Salado on Nov. 11 at Hays Consolidated in Buda at a time to be determined.
“It feels amazing,” said senior linebacker Sean Burks. “I wish I had more games here. I love this place. I hope we go to state.”
Cuero’s performance in the third quarter was worthy of a long playoff run. The Gobblers did not allow a first down and scored five touchdowns, all on the ground.
“It was just a matter of focusing in and doing our jobs,” said senior running back Tycen Williams. “Coach figured out we could run the ball on them. That’s what we did and started pounding them.”
Zyler Jones scored on runs of 26 and 54 yards, Jeremiah Wilson scored on a 20-yard run, quarterback Mason Notaro had a 20-yard touchdown run and defensive lineman Javaree Bacon had a 1-yard touchdown run.
“We knew we had it in us from the get go,” said senior offensive lineman Matt Guerrero. “We just had to put it together and come out as a unit and get everything done.”
The Gobblers threw only one pass in the third quarter, but scored on drives of 37, 62, 69, 70 and 25 yards.
“The defense set us up with tremendous field position all night and the O-line just made the adjustments needed,” Fikac said. “The backs carried the ball well. Just an overall great team performance.”
Williams carried 14 times for 151 yards, Jones had six carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Wilson carried three times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m proud of everybody for working hard and we got the ‘W,’ Williams said. “It’s very special to me. It’s the last time to play in this stadium and I got a district title.”
La Grange (5-5, 3-2) had only five first downs, and none in the second half. The Leopards scored on a 27-yard pass from Bravion Rogers to Oliver Gunn on a fourth-down play in the second quarter.
With the loss, La Grange will be the third seed if Smithville defeats Caldwell on Friday night.
“After half, we just decided, we’ve got to go,” Burks said. “We didn’t want to sit there tied up. I think everyone played well. The D-line played very well. Our secondary played really well, our linebackers — our outside contained really well — and Brandt (Patek) did great as well.”
Cuero also scored on a 57-yard pass from Notaro to Dayson Varela in the first quarter, and a 65-yard run by Wilson in the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Fikac said. “Learning a new coach and learning what he’s about and accepting us and the guys we brought in and the guys who are still here. Just continuing to start to gel together and becoming a really good team. Guys who love each other and want to do the right thing and will play for each other and play for the ‘C.’ They love being Cuero Gobblers and these kids showed it tonight.”