CUERO — Cuero waited one year for a rematch against La Vernia, which defeated the Gobblers 55-21 in last year's season opener.
This year, Cuero wasted little time getting its revenge as the Gobblers scored 48 points in the first half, cruising to a 62-7 victory in their season opener at home.
“I’m very proud of our kids, the way they prepared and played tonight," said Cuero head coach Jack Alvarez. "They’ve been looking forward to this game all year. They knew what happened to them last year and they were determined that that wasn’t going to happen to them this year."
Jerry Rossett had a huge night at quarterback for the Gobblers. Seven different players scored as Rossett threw for 270 yards with three touchdowns.
Rossett began the scoring with his legs, rushing in from the 12 yard line to put Cuero (1-0) on the board early in the game.
Behind a stout defense, Cuero did not look back as the scoring barrage continued when Tycen Williams darted 80 yards for the score on the next Gobbler possession.
Turnovers plagued La Vernia (0-1) all evening. The Bears put the ball on the ground six times, losing three fumbles, and giving up two interceptions.
Cuero ended the first quarter with a JJ Belvin 21-yard touchdown, followed by a Zyler Jones 11-yard score, giving the Gobblers a 28-0 lead.
Rossett, and the Gobblers passing game dominated the second quarter.
Rossett threw touchdown passes of 55, 52 and 23 yards to Donavin Jones, Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson to put Cuero up 48-0 at halftime.
“I felt great," Rossett said. "Everyone executed well and the line blocked like they always do. Everything starts with the line, they couldn’t have done better."
Belvin had a great evening on both sides of the ball for the Gobblers. Following his first half touchdown, he added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which he immediately followed with a 36-yard interception return touchdown.
“Our defense is real good," Belvin said. "I think it’s better than our offense, to be honest. A lot of people are doubting us, but we are back this year, I promise you."
Alvarez was pleased with the effort on both sides of the ball, but especially with the defense.
“We have a lot of team speed on defense," he said. "We fly to the ball. We are a little undersized, but we make up for it with strength and great technique."
Cuero will be on the road next Friday against Wimberley.
