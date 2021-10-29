CUERO — Cuero has prided itself on having a balanced offense this season.
But the Gobblers biggest goal is to come out on top on the scoreboard.
Cuero turned to its running game in the second half and surged to a 53-25 District 13-4A, Division II win over Smithville on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
No. 8 Cuero improved to 8-1 and clinched a share of its first district championship since 2018 and the top seed in the playoffs with a 4-0 record.
“It means a lot,” said Cuero junior Tycen Williams. “I’ve never had one before.”
Williams did his part by rushing 19 times for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 17 yards, and played an important role in the secondary.
“They couldn’t stop the run in the first half,” Williams said. “So that’s what we did in the second half.”
Williams scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter before adding touchdown runs of 7, 12 and 58 yards in the second half. Zyler Jones had touchdown runs of 3 yards in the second quarter and 17 yards in the third quarter.
The Gobblers ran the ball on 23 of their 26 plays in the second half, and racked up 228 of their 354 rushing yards.
“The kids played through it and taught us all to be patient, including me,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “I kept trying to go for some home runs. I’m really proud of how our defense played. They really shut them down. You can say what you want, but our defense shut them down. Our O-line dominated between the tackles and let these guys have some runs.”
Cuero took a 12-11 lead into halftime, after fumbling the opening kickoff and having two passes intercepted.
The Tigers (7-2, 3-1) scored on a reverse by Tyson Hancok a play after the fumble recovery, and Hancock threw a halfback pass for a two-point conversion.
“We haven’t had that much adversity this year,” said Cuero senior AJ Arroyo. “It’s a great confidence booster and a big thing knowing we can come from behind to win games.”
Smithville quarterback Derrick Roberson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hancock on the opening drive of the third quarter to give the Tigers the lead.
But Cuero tied the game on Williams’ 7-yard run and took the lead for good on Jones’ 17-yard run.
“We had the mentality that we were going to shove it down their throats,” Arroyo said. “We were going to keep going harder and harder. We were going to win the game more physically.”
Cuero’s special teams blocked two punts, and the Gobblers recovered a fumble when Smithville went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
“We haven’t had one of these kinds of games in a long time,” Williams said. “It was really shaky (in the first half), but we got together and talked about it and came out in the second half and did what we had to do.”
Sophomore backup quarterback Mason Notaro ran 10 yards for a touchdown, before setting off the celebration by returning an interception 88 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
“I’m just really proud of our guys overall,” Alvarez said. “Being the district champion is really an accomplishment. That’s one of the goals. It’s been a couple of years over here now. It’s a good feeling to get these guys back on top.”
