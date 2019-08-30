BAY CITY – Cuero running back Jackson Hardwick was upfront about his success against Bay City.
Hardwick scored three of the Gobblers’ four touchdowns, and he wasn’t hesitant about sharing the credit.
“I knew with my line blocking,” Hardwick said. “I have the best line in the state of Texas. I knew behind them, I would score.”
No. 4 Cuero dominated the line of scrimmage and ran its ball-control offense to near perfection in a 28-15 season-opening win over the Blackcats on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“Our offensive line is kind of the strength of our team,” said Cuero coach Travis Reeve. “That’s where we have the most guys coming back. We knew coming in we were going to have to keep the ball away from them because they’re explosive on offense and we were going to have to control the clock. Credit to our kids; they did a great job.”
The Gobblers ran 62 plays to 19 for Bay City and had a time-of-possession edge of 38 minutes, 24 seconds to 9:36. Cuero rushed for 266 of its 312 yards.
“We always want as much possession time as we can get,” Hardwick said. “Whenever, we get the ball, we’re going to go score.”
Hardwick scored on runs of 1, 1 and 5 yards that completed drives of 55, 46 and 55 yards.
The Gobblers also scored on a 14-yard run by Cavan Smith to complete a 75-yard drive.
“We come out every week and work on our technique over and over and over again, and it just showed tonight,” said tight end Kobe Giles. “Also, our rotation we had going on was really good tonight. That played out well.”
Cuero quarterback JD Notaro rushed 18 times for 130 yards in his first varsity start and also ran and passed for two-point conversions.
“I thought JD had a good game,” Reeve said. “I thought he had some good runs and made some good throws early. He managed the game well, and that’s what we’re asking him.”
Smith had 16 carries for 91 yards, and Hardwick added 54 yards on 17 carries.
“I felt like we held onto the ball really well,” Notaro said. “I made one mistake (an interception), but other than that it was a pretty clean game. I think we’ll get better and better as the year goes on. That’s just how a lot of teams progress. This is just Week 1, and there are a lot of games to be played.”
Bay City scored on an 81-yard kickoff return by Davleyon Curtis and a 50-yard run by quarterback Carlos Lara in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to find a way to get going offensively and be consistent early,” said Bay City coach Pat Matthews. “I know we put some things together late, and we have to continue to do that. We have a good defense. I think they can keep us in games. We just have to get some things fixed on offense.”
The Blackcats played much of the game on offense and defense without Rj Mitchell, who was plagued by a sore knee and limited to two carries.
Bay City also lost two fumbles and was penalized 14 times for 84 yards.
“We’ve got to cut that out,” Matthews said. “We have to clean it up. A lot of times you see that in the first game. Kids are getting adjusted to the speed of the game. A couple of those penalties kept drives alive on third down when we had them stopped. That’s something where we’ve got to be a little more disciplined.”
The Gobblers look to continue the same formula and they know it starts with the offensive line.
“We take no plays off,” said lineman Storm Dromgoole. “All the practices we go through and we’re all together. We have some more things to work on, but we’ll get there soon. We just have to practice harder and get better every day.”
