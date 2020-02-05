CUERO – Kobe Giles was an important member of Cuero’s 2018 state championship team.
But the role Giles played on last season’s team was even more memorable to former coach Travis Reeve.
“That may have been one of his finest moments of leadership when things were tough, when things weren’t going the way they had the year before,” Reeve said. “He was a positive influence on the team.”
Giles’ performance at tight end and defensive end and his role as a team leader for the Gobblers drew the interest of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Cuero’s Kobe Giles @Kobebryantgiles headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor @CruFootball pic.twitter.com/8zUHxDS9Kc— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 5, 2020
Giles made his commitment to the NCAA Division III school in Belton official Wednesday afternoon at the Cuero school district board room.
“I first heard about it from (Cuero assistant) coach (Jordan) Hataway, who went there,” said Giles, who also considered Hardin-Simmons. “Going up there and visiting the school, hearing everything about academics, the school itself and then, obviously the football team is phenomenal, the facilities are awesome, the coaching staff is amazing and that’s what really caught my attention.”
Giles transferred to Cuero from Edna before his junior year, but had no trouble fitting in with his new teammates.
“It was really easy,” he said. “The coaching staff made it really easy. I’m a very spiritual person. When I need help, I pray a lot and that really got me through everything because football is a big part of my life.”
Giles will play defensive end at Mary Hardin-Baylor, which has won two national championships.
“It’s hard work, dedication, commitment and all those,” he said. “If you have all those core values, and you have family and you have faith and that’s all they have and it works.”
Reeve, who will officially take over as head coach at New Caney on Thursday, was pleased with Giles’ decision.
Former Cuero coach Travis Reeve @CoachTReeve ready to begin his new job at New Caney. pic.twitter.com/lBeaVecaEJ— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 5, 2020
“It’s a great place,” Reeve said. “There are a lot of things they do there that are similar to how we do things here. Certainly the biggest draw is they’ve won national championships. He was a part of our state championship team and that was a draw for him to UMHB, and that’s one of the reasons they like him too.”
