Travis Reeve has spent over half his coaching career at Cuero.
He led the Gobblers to the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship.
But Reeve, 42, is leaving Cuero to become the head football coach at Class 5A New Caney, pending school board approval Thursday night.
“We visited about it,” Reeve said. “The program has been successful over the last three or four years and it’s the fastest growing district in the state of Texas. There’s a unique combination of a small-town, big-school mentality. I just thought it would be a good fit.”
Reeve has been the athletic director and head football coach at Cuero for the past eight seasons.
He had an overall record of 75-29 that included seven playoff appearances.
The Gobblers went 15-1 when they won they captured their fourth state title last season.
Cuero had a 3-7 record this season, but ended the year with a win over state-finalist Wimberley.
“I’m not leaving because of Cuero, the community of Cuero, the kids at Cuero,” Reeve said. “Cuero is an extremely special place for me and my family and it has been extremely good to us. It’s been the upmost honor to have been the head football coach at Cuero High School for the last eight years and to be an assistant here as well.”
Reeve played quarterback at Victoria High and led the Stingarees to the 1993 state semifinals.
Reeve began his coaching career as an assistant under his father, Mark, at Victoria High and was also an assistant at Plano West, San Antonio MacArthur, at Cuero for six seasons and at San Antonio Churchill for two seasons before returning to Cuero as athletic director and head football coach.
“Over half of my career has been at Cuero,” Reeve said. “It’s a tremendous place and it hasn’t changed. It’s still a tremendous place. I love the people, I love the kids, and the community is extremely supportive. I just think the Lord has a plan for us and there’s a new adventure that awaits. Cuero is always going to be a special place for us.”
Cuero Superintendent Micah Dyer was out of the office Thursday and unavailable for comment on the district’s plans for hiring Reeve’s replacement.
Reeve told the Cuero players of his decision during Thursday’s athletic period.
New Caney went 10-1 last season and lost to Richmond Foster in the bi-district round of the Class 5A, Division I playoffs.
“The people there (New Caney) remind me a lot of the people in Cuero,” Reeve said. “It’s a large school district, but they approach things from a people-first approach, which is what you see more in a small school.
“It’s a unique blend of a small-town, small-community atmosphere but in a larger setting. They’re an up and coming program. They’ve won four district championships in a row and I really think they’re on the cusp of something special. We want to try to have the same success in New Caney as we’ve had in Cuero.”
