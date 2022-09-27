Cuero head coach Chelsie Lemley knew her girls had to ‘get tough’ to win Tuesday night’s district game against Gonzales.
The Lady Gobblers were down five points late in the third set, on the brink of going down 2-1, however they came back to win that set, and ultimately win the match against the Lady Apaches in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 25-13).
“I told my team, ‘This is how we’re going to show them how tough we are… Are you going to be mentally tough and comeback and win or are you going to break,’ and I’m proud of our girls for getting tough,” Lemley said.
Gonzales' (11-18, 3-3) head coach Erin Miller knew the third set was crucial, however she thought that her team dropped it because of their struggles in their serve receive.
“We got to figure out a little bit faster in serve receive how to outsmart the other side to get out of serve receive to maintain that lead,” Miller said. “There were times that we got outsmarted in that serve receive and that lead came from five to four to three and down and we did not capitalize fast enough on the lead to put the ball away.”
Another factor in the Lady Gobblers (17-11, 5-0) stealing the third set from Gonzales was the play from junior setter Bromli Watson.
Watson, who had missed Cureo’s previous two games, returned to the court and recorded six assists and one kill in the third set. She ended the game with 22 assists and six kills.
“(Watson’s) been practicing with us, so she’s been with the girls for a couple of days, and I think she runs our offense really well,” Lemley said. “The girls respond well to her.”
One girl who responded well to her in particular was sophomore hitter Arissa Carbonara, who ended the game with a team-high 12 kills, a majority of them set up by Watson.
“I think as her first game back it was a great job for her getting all of the hitters good sets, and getting to the ball, and doing a good job on defense as well,” Carbonara said about Watson.
After narrowly winning the third set, Carbonara and the Lady Gobblers handled Gonzlaes in the fourth set, starting off on a 10-2 run, and winning by 12 points.
“It was definitely a big thing for our team to let go of our errors from the set before, and to fight in that last set,” Carbonara said. “Even though it was a pretty tight game, we tried to minimize our errors and play tough.”
Even though her team came up on the losing end, Miller was proud of her team for keeping the match close with a tough team like Cuero.
"I think that we showed a lot of potential," she said. "My girls played really well as far as being scrappy, and picking up a lot of balls that were difficult to get to, going all out, so I think it helped them realize their potential on the court which will be great as we take on the next half of district."
District 28-4A
Cuero 3, Gonzales 1
Cuero 25 21 27 25
Gonzales 20 25 25 13
Highlights: (C) Arissa Carbonara 12 kills, 1 block; Bromli Watson 22 assists, 6 kills; Daniella Saenz 18 digs, 5 kills, 2 assists; Cydine Johnson 4.5 blocks, 4 kills; Carly Pullin 2 aces; Darcy Leinen 6 kills; Lainee Ballin 3 kills, 1 ace (G) Kristin Baker 13 kills, 1 dig; Hannah Avant 17 digs, 2 aces; McKenzi Hodges 8 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Sydney McCray 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Macy Sample 14 assists, 12 digs, 4 kills; Maddy York 10 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills; Tara Lester 5 kills, 1 dig; Kelly Breitschopf 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist.
Records: Cuero 17-11, 5-0; Gonzales 11-18, 3-3